EACC arrested two Kenya Forest Officers in Garissa in crackdown for fraud and recover Sh73,000 collected in a day/KFS

County News

KFS interdicts 2 officers arrested by EACC on fraud charges

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 26 — The Kenya Forest Service (KFS) has interdicted the two officers following their arrest by the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) in Garissa in a suspected fraud syndicate.

In a statement on Wednesday, September 25, KFS said the agency does not condone any form of corruption promising to swiftly address similar cases.

“All KFS staff are made aware of the Anti-Corruption Policy, Staff Code of Conduct and Whistleblowers Policy, which uphold a zero-tolerance stance against corruption,” said KFS.

EACC arrested two Kenya Forest Officers in Garissa in crackdown for fraud and recover Sh73,000 collected in a day.

The suspects, Elphas Wesonga who is a Conservator and Ibrahim Hussein an accountant, overpaid casual employees engaged by the institution and later demand surrender of the overpaid money from the casuals for their personal use.

“Further, the officials have been depositing money in the casuals’ bank accounts disguised as legitimate payments then later order the workers to withdraw and hand over to them,” said EACC.

EACC indicated a premilimanry assessment showed money collected in the syndicate is shared among the officers and their seniors.

The two were processed at EACC North Eastern Regional Offices in Garissa and booked at Garissa Police Station pending further processing.

Comments
Comments
