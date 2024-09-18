KEPROBA, AFA-Coffee Directorate sign pact to Promote Kenya’s coffee exports

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya Sep 18 – The Kenya Export Promotion and Branding Agency (KEPROBA) and Agriculture and Food Authority (AFA)-Coffee Directorate have signed a collaboration agreement that will see the two institutions coordinate Kenya’s marketing efforts in emerging and established coffee markets.

The two institutions have been actively working together in implementing trade promotion initiatives to expand and diversify Kenya’s coffee exports into key export markets.

Kenyan coffee exports have seen variations since 2016, largely due to reduced productivity.

This decline is linked to shrinking coffee-growing areas as land use has shifted, coupled with rising production costs, unpredictable coffee prices, and inconsistent weather patterns.

Additionally, 97% of Kenya’s coffee has been exported as raw green beans, with the country heavily depending on traditional markets, leading to a decrease in total revenue.

However, despite facing these challenges, the Kenyan coffee sector has shown signs of growth in recent years.

Several factors have contributed to this positive trajectory including increased coffee production from 34,511 Metric Tonnes (MT) in 202/21 to 51,853 Metric Tonnes MT in 2021/2022, increased direct sales to international buyers, and reduced reliance on traditional markets to new markets such as Korea, Japan. Notably, government support through implementing coffee reforms and the disbursement of the Direct Settlement System (DSS) through the Nairobi Coffee Exchange has also contributed to the growth of the sector.

“This collaboration aligns our goals with KEPROBA’s export promotion efforts, to tackle key challenges related to capacity building, broadening Kenya’s export range, product development, and market access. The partnership will equip local coffee producers with the skills, knowledge, and opportunities needed to succeed in the global market. Kenya’s coffee is a symbol of our nation’s rich heritage, exceptional quality, and sustainable practices. Coffee is a nation brand driver that allows our consumers to savour a world-class beverage, that is grown sustainably through a legacy of craftsmanship and a commitment to environmental stewardship,” said Floice Mukabana, KEPROBA’s CEO.

The collaboration aims to enhance Kenya’s coffee value chain for increased participation in export trade, boosting the country’s contribution to national development and economic transformation.

The Director General, AFA, Dr. Bruno Linyiru, OGW noted that with the collaboration agreement in place, the teams will implement a coordinated approach towards marketing of Kenyan coffee locally and internationally.

“Apart from promoting Kenyan coffee internationally, we need to encourage local consumption of coffee. Looking at leading coffee producing countries such as Ethiopia and Columbia, drinking coffee is part of the local culture. We need to do this in Kenya as coffee is a key product,” he said.

The parties agreed to work closely with coffee industry stakeholders to organize and participate in joint integrated marketing and communications initiatives including expos, trade fairs, buyer-seller meetings, origin trips or trade missions both locally and internationally with the intention of creating market linkage for Kenyan producers and exporters.

Key areas of collaboration include market research and intelligence where both parties will share data to guide producers in shaping effective export strategies, capacity building to empower coffee producers to meet international market standards and integrate into the export trade.

The Agencies will also develop and promote a unified Kenyan coffee brand.

