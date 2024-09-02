Kenya’s John Sibi-Okumu Honored at Cairo International Festival for Experimental Theatre

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sept 2 – Prominent stage actor, director, and playwright John Sibi-Okumu has been honored with a Lifetime Achievement Award at the Cairo International Festival for Experimental Theatre.

John Sibi-Okumu, a celebrated cultural icon in Kenya, has left an indelible mark on the theater world with his diverse and compelling body of work.

“John Sibi-Okumu has participated in numerous productions as a director and consultant. As an actor in both film and television, he has received many local and continental awards,” noted the citation in his honour.

The iconic thespian and educator was awarded the Order of the Golden Warrior in 2022, following a petition that urged the government to recognize his contributions as a prolific actor, notably for his role in the box office hit The Constant Gardener.

Earlier in the year, he received a similar accolade at the Carthage International Theatre Festival in Tunisia.

In 2015, Sibi-Okumu was honored with a Lifetime Achievement Award by the Sanaa Theatre Awards, further cementing his status as a leading figure in the performing arts.

In 2021, he launched a collection of his plays, which includes five stage plays and one radio drama, offering a rich exploration of Kenyan society.

His works, including Role Play, Minister Karibu, Meetings, Kaggia, Elements, and Dinner at Her Excellency’s, were compiled into a book.

Affectionately known as JSO or ‘Mwalimu’ (teacher) among friends, Sibi-Okumu has since taken a step back from acting, particularly on stage, citing a waning stamina for learning and memorizing lines. He now aims to focus his energy on writing, continuing to contribute to the arts in a new capacity.

