Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Kenya

Kenya’s John Sibi-Okumu Honored at Cairo International Festival for Experimental Theatre

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sept 2 – Prominent stage actor, director, and playwright John Sibi-Okumu has been honored with a Lifetime Achievement Award at the Cairo International Festival for Experimental Theatre.

John Sibi-Okumu, a celebrated cultural icon in Kenya, has left an indelible mark on the theater world with his diverse and compelling body of work.

“John Sibi-Okumu has participated in numerous productions as a director and consultant. As an actor in both film and television, he has received many local and continental awards,” noted the citation in his honour.

The iconic thespian and educator was awarded the Order of the Golden Warrior in 2022, following a petition that urged the government to recognize his contributions as a prolific actor, notably for his role in the box office hit The Constant Gardener.

Earlier in the year, he received a similar accolade at the Carthage International Theatre Festival in Tunisia.

In 2015, Sibi-Okumu was honored with a Lifetime Achievement Award by the Sanaa Theatre Awards, further cementing his status as a leading figure in the performing arts.

In 2021, he launched a collection of his plays, which includes five stage plays and one radio drama, offering a rich exploration of Kenyan society.

His works, including Role Play, Minister Karibu, Meetings, Kaggia, Elements, and Dinner at Her Excellency’s, were compiled into a book.

Affectionately known as JSO or ‘Mwalimu’ (teacher) among friends, Sibi-Okumu has since taken a step back from acting, particularly on stage, citing a waning stamina for learning and memorizing lines. He now aims to focus his energy on writing, continuing to contribute to the arts in a new capacity.

About The Author

LABAN WANAMBISI

Laban Wanambisi, is a journalist, who specializes in reporting Parliamentary and Political Affairs. He likes telling stories in a way that makes a difference in people’s lives and the world.

See author's posts

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
In this article:,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

NATIONAL NEWS

China Expands Visa Fingerprint Exemption for Kenyans

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 9 – The Chinese embassy in Nairobi has announced an expansion of the exemption of fingerprint collection for visa applicants, offering...

36 mins ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Ministry of Health upscales MPOX surveillance at JKIA

Kenya has recorded 4 confirmed cases, and samples from a patient in Garbatulla in Isiolo county are still under scrutiny.

43 mins ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Sakaja dismisses impeachment claims

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 2 – Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja has dismissed claims of an impending impeachment, asserting that his administration remains focused on delivering...

56 mins ago
Embakasi gas plant operations had been declared illegal by the country's energy regulator EPRA. Embakasi gas plant operations had been declared illegal by the country's energy regulator EPRA.

NATIONAL NEWS

Fugitive Kenyan murder suspect Kevin Kang’ethe extradited to the US

Kang’ethe is scheduled to appear before Suffolk Superior Court in Boston on September 3, 2024, to face murder charges.

1 hour ago

NATIONAL NEWS

KAA staff protest govt plan to lease JKIA to Indian firm

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 2- – The Kenya Airports Authority (KAA) staff on Monday staged protests over government’s plan to lease out the Jomo Kenyatta...

1 hour ago

NATIONAL NEWS

UoN students hold demo over new funding model

Nairobi, Kenya, Sep 2 – University of Nairobi students on Monday held demonstrations against the new University Funding Model. The students who want to...

4 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

CS Kindiki gazettes Technical Committee to oversee proposed NPS, NYS reforms

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 2 – Interior Cabinet Secretary Kithure Kindiki has gazetted members of the Technical Committee tasked with overseeing the implementation of security...

4 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Kenya police in Haiti urges gangs to surrender as it rolls out operations in Port AU Prince

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 2 – The Kenyan-led Multinational Security Support Mission (MSS) in Haiti has urged the gangs operating in the Caribbean nation to...

6 hours ago