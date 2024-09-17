Kenya’s Jean Njeri Kamau Named UN Resident Coordinator in Guyana

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya Sep 17 – United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres has appointed Jean Njeri Kamau of Kenya as the United Nations Resident Coordinator in Guyana, effective from September 15, with approval from the host government.

The UN chief said Jean is credited with two decades of experience in human rights, development, political governance, and institutional development.

Her recent role was as Kenya’s Ambassador to Ethiopia and Permanent Representative to the African Union.

She has also served as a diplomat in South Africa, Eswatini, Lesotho, and Washington, DC.

Before her diplomatic career, Kamau held key positions in the public sector and civil society, including Country Director for ActionAid International in Kenya and Lesotho, and the first Executive Director of the Federation of Women Lawyers, Kenya.

She holds a Bachelor’s degree in Law from the University of Nairobi and a Master’s degree in Democratic Studies from the University of Leeds in the UK.

