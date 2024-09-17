Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Jean Njeri Kamau.

Top stories

Kenya’s Jean Njeri Kamau Named UN Resident Coordinator in Guyana

Her recent role was as Kenya’s Ambassador to Ethiopia and Permanent Representative to the African Union.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Sep 17 – United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres has appointed Jean Njeri Kamau of Kenya as the United Nations Resident Coordinator in Guyana, effective from September 15, with approval from the host government.

The UN chief said Jean is credited with two decades of experience in human rights, development, political governance, and institutional development.

Her recent role was as Kenya’s Ambassador to Ethiopia and Permanent Representative to the African Union.

She has also served as a diplomat in South Africa, Eswatini, Lesotho, and Washington, DC.

Before her diplomatic career, Kamau held key positions in the public sector and civil society, including Country Director for ActionAid International in Kenya and Lesotho, and the first Executive Director of the Federation of Women Lawyers, Kenya.

She holds a Bachelor’s degree in Law from the University of Nairobi and a Master’s degree in Democratic Studies from the University of Leeds in the UK.

About The Author

EDITORIAL DESK

See author's posts

In this article:, ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

kkkk

More on Capital News

World

UN calls for full inquiry into West Bank shooting

West Bank, Sep 7 – The United Nations has called for a “full investigation” into the killing of a US-Turkish woman in the occupied...

September 7, 2024

NATIONAL NEWS

Kenya police in Haiti urges gangs to surrender as it rolls out operations in Port AU Prince

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 2 – The Kenyan-led Multinational Security Support Mission (MSS) in Haiti has urged the gangs operating in the Caribbean nation to...

September 2, 2024

Africa

Why security in the Great Lakes is critical to Rwanda: Govt Spokesperson

Makolo said that Kigali will not allow anyone to reverse the gains made in the country over the last three decades and will "selfishly...

August 23, 2024

Top stories

Egypt, Arab League embrace UN court’s call to end Israeli occupation in Palestinian territories

Israel captured the West Bank, East Jerusalem, and the Gaza Strip in the 1967 Middle East war and has controlled them ever since, despite...

July 21, 2024

World

UN humanitarians estimate 250,000 people in southern Gaza flee under Israeli evacuation order

The UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) revised downward its estimate of the population area affected from one-third to one-quarter of...

July 7, 2024

World

UN chief calls for Israel-Hamas accord, int’l probe of mass graves in Gaza

Without such an agreement, the war, with all its consequences both in Gaza and across the region, will worsen exponentially, he warned.

May 1, 2024

Top stories

DP Gachagua Pledges Enhanced Collaboration with UN Agencies for Development Goals in Kenya

He also acknowledged the UN's pivotal role in responding to humanitarian crises, including the devastating drought and flooding experienced in Kenya.

April 18, 2024

World

UN Experts Decry Lack of Protection for Minority Women and Girls in Pakistan

The experts emphasized the alarming prevalence of human rights violations against young women and girls from religious minority backgrounds, condemning acts such as forced...

April 14, 2024