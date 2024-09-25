Kenya’s Dr. Jemimah Njuki Among 10 Global Leaders Honoured For Championing Women’s Empowerment and Nutrition

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NEW YORK, Sep 25 — Dr. Jemimah Njuki, Kenya’s chief of economic empowerment at UN Women, was celebrated among ten global changemakers honoured at the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation’s prestigious Goalkeepers 2024 event in New York.

The recognition comes in acknowledgement of her tireless efforts in championing women’s empowerment as a key solution to improving food security and nutrition for children and families, especially in the face of climate change.

Dr. Njuki’s work, which spans over 20 years in Africa and Asia’s agriculture sectors, has significantly impacted global efforts to reduce malnutrition, advance gender equality, and build resilience against climate-related challenges. She was named one of the 2024 Goalkeepers Champions, a group of exceptional individuals who are leading initiatives that align with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (Global Goals), particularly in addressing malnutrition and health in a rapidly warming world. Bill Gates speaks at the Goalkeepers annual event that took place during United Nations General Assembly week in New York on September 23, 2024.

Driving Change for Women and Families

Recognized for her contributions to empowering women economically, Dr. Njuki’s work highlights the critical role that gender equality plays in addressing food security. By ensuring that women are empowered within the agriculture sector, she has influenced positive outcomes for family nutrition, particularly for children in vulnerable communities.

“Women are central to agriculture in many regions, and by empowering them, we can vastly improve food security and nutrition, especially as we face the growing challenges posed by climate change,” said Dr. Njuki during her recognition at the event.

Global Champions for Sustainable Development

Dr. Njuki was honoured alongside other global leaders spearheading innovative solutions to some of the world’s most pressing challenges. These 2024 Goalkeepers Champions include:

Dr. Tahmeed Ahmed of Bangladesh, executive director of icddr,b, who is working with the government to tackle childhood malnutrition and improve maternal health programs.

of Bangladesh, executive director of icddr,b, who is working with the government to tackle childhood malnutrition and improve maternal health programs. Ladidi Bako-Aiyegbusi of Nigeria, director of nutrition at the Ministry of Health, leading the government’s efforts to enhance maternal and child nutrition services.

of Nigeria, director of nutrition at the Ministry of Health, leading the government’s efforts to enhance maternal and child nutrition services. Beza Beshah Haile of Ethiopia, founder of HOPE-SBH, who has helped over 3,000 families through advocacy for spina bifida and food fortification.

of Ethiopia, founder of HOPE-SBH, who has helped over 3,000 families through advocacy for spina bifida and food fortification. Dr. Zahra Hoodbhoy of Pakistan, an assistant professor at Aga Khan University, who is combining public health interventions with AI to empower community health workers.

of Pakistan, an assistant professor at Aga Khan University, who is combining public health interventions with AI to empower community health workers. Dr. Sabin Nsanzimana of Rwanda, minister of health, prioritizing maternal and child health interventions, including new micronutrient supplementation programs for pregnant women.

of Rwanda, minister of health, prioritizing maternal and child health interventions, including new micronutrient supplementation programs for pregnant women. Lilian dos Santos Rahal of Brazil, national secretary for food and nutrition security, leading efforts to address hunger and malnutrition in Brazil.

of Brazil, national secretary for food and nutrition security, leading efforts to address hunger and malnutrition in Brazil. Bhavani Shankar of the United Kingdom, a research fellow at the University of Sheffield, co-leading a project to improve food markets and nutrition in rural India.

of the United Kingdom, a research fellow at the University of Sheffield, co-leading a project to improve food markets and nutrition in rural India. Dr. Nancy Krebs of the United States, a leading paediatrician whose research has influenced global nutrition policies.

of the United States, a leading paediatrician whose research has influenced global nutrition policies. Ratan Tata of India, chairman of Tata Trusts, is recognized for pioneering efforts in food and nutrition security across India.

These champions were celebrated for their efforts in addressing malnutrition, promoting food security, and driving down childhood deaths through innovative and scalable solutions.

Tackling Malnutrition in a Warming World

The recognition of Dr. Njuki and the other champions comes on the heels of the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation’s eighth annual Goalkeepers report, “A Race to Nourish a Warming World.” The report stresses the urgent need for global action to combat malnutrition, particularly as climate change threatens to exacerbate food insecurity. It estimates that without immediate action, climate change could lead to an additional 40 million cases of childhood stunting and 28 million cases of wasting by 2050.

Mark Suzman, CEO of the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, commended the 2024 champions for their work, noting that their efforts are crucial in addressing the growing challenges posed by climate change. “Leaders like Dr. Njuki are driving progress by empowering women and scaling up solutions to ensure that children worldwide get the nutrition they need,” he said.

