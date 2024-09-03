Kenyan-Led Mission Restores Order Around Haiti’s Main Airport

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 3 – Kenya National Police Service now says that normalcy is resuming in areas surrounding Haiti’s main international airport in the Capital Port Au Prince, three months after the resumption of operations

The Toussaint-Louverture airport, had been closed on early March after gang violence escalated in the area.

Police Spokesperson Resila Onyango told Capital FM News Tuesday that the Kenyan-led Multinational Security Support Mission (MSS) in Haiti has taken over the full control of the airport and pacified the area North of the airport where gangs have been wreaking havoc.

Resila said that the presence of MSS police units has seen an increase in the frequency of commercial, cargo and domestic flights using the facility.

“Before the arrival of MSS, airport North area was a no-go zone but gradually, normalcy is returning after MSS occupied the airport, taking security control and pacifying its environs through sustained operations and patrols,” Resila told Capital FM News.

Haiti has been grappling with a surge in violence since the assassination of President Jovenel Moïse in July 2021 at his private residence in the capital, Port-au-Prince, triggering calls for a security intervention.

The UN-backed mission alongside their Haiti counterparts has in recent weeks stepped up its pacification operations targeting gang-controlled areas of Delmas, Bel-Air, Solino and their environs.

The MSS on Sunday urged the gangs operating in the Port Au prince to lay down their weapons and surrender, signaling a potential escalation in their offensive against organized criminal groups.

The Mission said the pacification operations will be conducted on sea, land, and air and will include clearing of roads and streets to allow normal flow of people and vehicular movement.

“MSS is calling upon gang members to down their weapons and surrender to the government,” MSS said in its latest update Sunday.

The MSS disclosed that it received additional vehicles and equipment from the US Government last week which it says will enhance their joint operations with their Haitian counterparts.

The Mission called on the Haitians, authorities, and stakeholders to continue supporting it to re-establish security and improve conditions that will allow the country to hold free and fair elections.

“MSS remains steadfast and fully committed to its mandate as outlined in UNSC Resolution 2699 by working with the HNP to ensure a safe and secure Haiti,” MSS said.

The Mission reiterated its commitment to restore order in the country.

