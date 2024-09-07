Kenya to Champion Africa’s Climate Priorities at COP29

0 SHARES Share Tweet

ABIDJAN, Ivory Coast Sep 7 – Kenya, in its role as Chair of the African Group of Negotiators (AGN), is set to represent Africa’s climate priorities at the upcoming COP29 in Baku, Azerbaijan.

he AGN’s key focus will be on securing climate finance, advancing adaptation efforts, and finalizing carbon market regulations.

At the 10th Special Session of the African Ministerial Conference on the Environment (AMCEN), Environment Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale highlighted the urgent need for a new global climate finance target to replace the outdated $100 billion goal.

“Africa is calling for $1.3 trillion per year by 2030, primarily through grants and concessional loans, to avoid exacerbating the debt situation in developing countries,” Hon. Duale emphasized.

In addition to financial targets, Africa is advocating for significant reforms in international financial systems to better support vulnerable nations. A top priority is increasing adaptation funding, especially for critical sectors such as agriculture, health, and infrastructure, where current funding levels are significantly below the estimated $400 billion required annually.

Hon. Duale also stressed the necessity of establishing sustainable financing for the Loss and Damage Fund, which has so far received $700 million in initial pledges but urgently requires long-term solutions.

Furthermore, Africa is challenging the decision to base the Santiago Network’s secretariat in Geneva, proposing Nairobi as a more cost-effective and practical location.

Kenya is also pushing for developed nations to enhance their emissions reduction targets and provide greater support to developing countries in achieving their climate goals.

Hon. Duale underscored the importance of addressing Africa’s unique challenges in dealing with climate change, an issue that has encountered resistance since the Paris Agreement.

The AGN is preparing to present Africa’s unified position at the upcoming UN General Assembly, advocating for active participation and engagement in COP29’s discussions and negotiations.

