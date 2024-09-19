Connect with us

Kenya Railways unveils Sh2.4bn MV Uhuru II vessel

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 19Kenya Railways has unveiled the Sh2.4 billion MV Uhuru II vessel in a bid to improve regional trade.

A statement from the corporation indicated that it will further improve efficiency and the Lake Victoria maritime transport capacity.

“The vessel will play a significant role in enhancing regional trade by improving the efficiency and capacity of maritime transport across Lake Victoria,” the statement indicated.

The construction of MV Uhuru II began in June 2021, led by Kenya Shipyards Limited (KSL), which is under the hospice of Kenya Defence Forces (KDF).

The 100-metre-long vessel, designed to transport petroleum products, cereals, fertilizers, sugar, and seeds, can carry up to 1,063 metric tonnes of cargo.

On Thursday, KDF officially handed over the ship to Kenya Railways, following its commissioning by President William Ruto in October last year.

The move is part of a broader government strategy to boost trade within the region and ease transportation demands on Lake Victoria.

MV Uhuru II was built to complement the operations of its predecessor, MV Uhuru I, which was constructed in 1965 and restored by KDF in 2019.

MV Uhuru I, which has a cargo capacity of 1,260 metric tonnes, has been crucial in transporting goods within the region since its rehabilitation.

The introduction of MV Uhuru II is expected to further increase the efficiency of maritime transport in East Africa, reducing logistical challenges and driving economic growth across the region.

