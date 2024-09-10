Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

NATIONAL NEWS

Kenya Power rules out electrical fault in Hillside Endarasha fire tragedy

Published

Nairobi, Kenya, Sep 10 – Kenya Power has ruled out an electrical fault as the cause of the fire that claimed the lives of 21 students at Hillside Endarasha Academy in Nyeri last week.

Kenya Power in a statement asserted that it cut off power to the school immediately after learning of the fire incident.

“As a Company, electrical safety is of utmost priority in all our operations. Upon receiving the news of this fire incident, our team in Nyeri switched off power supply to the school as a precautionary measure while handling the fire incident,” read the statement in part.

It added that it had on that fateful daydeployed a technical team to the site for a preliminary analysis that established that the line supplying power to the school was a low-voltage line from Mweiga Substation, which was operating normally at the time of the incident, with no reported issues.

Additionally, Kenya Power says its installations including the meter, supply cables, earthing systems, and fuses were found intact.

According to the electrical service provider, the fire also did not affect the two prepaid meters located within the school’s complex or other nearby customers using the same transformer.

”Based on the findings of the preliminary analysis of our protection system, from the meter box to the substation where the medium voltage line serving the school emanates from, we have ascertained there was no link between the cause of the fire and any fault on our network as alleged in sections of media reports.”

On Thursday last week, fire razed down a dormitory housing the pupils claiming the lives of at least 21.

The fire, which broke out while the children were asleep in the dark of night.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

On Monday, the scientific identification of the bodies of 19 pupils began at Narumoro Level 5 Hospital.

Central Regional Commissioner Pius Murugu announced that all 164 pupils who were in the affected dormitory have now been accounted for.

About The Author

PHIDEL KIZITO

See author's posts

In this article:,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

kkkk

More on Capital News

NATIONAL NEWS

Youth leaders from 13 African countries endorse Raila’s candidature for AUC top post

In a statement, the youths described his vision for the continent as authentic.

5 hours ago

Kenya

Long Distance truck drivers issue 14-day strike notice over insecurity

MALABA, Kenya, Sep 10 – Long Distance truck drivers have expressed their fear and concern over increasing state of insecurity along Kisumu- Busia Highway...

5 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Former Bomachoge Chache MP dies in his Nairobi Home

KISII, Kenya, Sep 10 – Former Bomachoge Chache MP Simeon Nyaundi Ogari is dead. Ogari who is a Quantity Surveyor by proffesion declared as...

6 hours ago
Embakasi gas plant operations had been declared illegal by the country's energy regulator EPRA. Embakasi gas plant operations had been declared illegal by the country's energy regulator EPRA.

NATIONAL NEWS

Court orders arrest of Governor Bii, for failure to testify in Sh1.1bn Finland Education scam

NAKURU, Kenya, Sep 9 – A Nakuru Magistrate’s court has ordered th immediate arrest of Uasin Gishu Governor, Jonathan Bii and three others. Senior...

24 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

CS Kindiki installed as spokesperson of Mt Kenya East

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 9 – Members of Parliament drawn from the Mt Kenya East region have endorsed Interior Cabinet Secretary Kithure Kindiki to act...

24 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Judge airlifted to Nairobi after crash on official vehicle

Justice Wanjiku was travelling on her government-assigned vehicle with her driver and bodyguard when the vihicle rolled several time while avoid a pothole according...

1 day ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Ruto says 40,000 housing units to be built for people relocated from riparian land in Nairobi

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 9 – The construction of Nairobi’s Kibera Affordable Housing Project is progressing well. President William Ruto, who inspected the construction of...

1 day ago

Capital Health

AstraZeneca Partners with Tricog Health, Cardiac Society to advance AI-Powered Heart Screening in Kenya

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 9 – AstraZeneca, a leading global biopharmaceutical company, has partnered with Tricog Health, an innovator in AI-driven healthcare solutions, and the...

1 day ago