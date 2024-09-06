Kenya Power announces outages in several parts of the country

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 6 – Kenya Power has announced a power outage in several parts of the country, the second one within a week.

According to the power utility company, parts of North Rift and Western regions have not been affected.

In a statement, it however assured that it is working to restore normalcy.

“We are experiencing a power outage affecting several parts of the country, except sections of North Rift and Western regions. We apologise for the inconvenience and kindly ask for your patience as our engineers work swiftly to restore service, the statement indicated.

“We will keep you updated on the progress and share more information on the restoration efforts as soon as possible.”

