Kenya Outlines Strategy to Tackle 60pc Feed Shortage at AU-IBAR RAFFs Workshop

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 16 – Kenya is grappling with a severe feed shortage crisis that threatens the country’s livestock industry, with a 60 percent deficit reported in the latest feed inventory assessment.

The alarming feed shortfall, compounded by post-harvest feed losses of 46 percent, has sparked a series of urgent measures by the government to reverse the trend and ensure the sustainability of livestock production.

Speaking at the opening of a five-day National Feed Inventory Landscaping and Capacity Building Workshop, Dr. Stanley Mutua, the Head of Animal Feeds and Nutrition at the State Department for Livestock Development, underscored the gravity of the situation.

The workshop, organized under the Resilient African Feed and Fodder Systems (RAFFs) project by the African Union’s Inter-African Bureau for Animal Resources (AU-IBAR), brought together experts and high-level delegates from across Africa, including representatives from Kenya, Uganda, Zimbabwe, Somalia, Nigeria, and Cameroon.

The event is also supported by the International Livestock Research Institute (ILRI).

According to Dr. Mutua, Kenya conducted its first national feed inventory for arid and semi-arid areas (ASAL) between 2018 and 2019 and for non-ASAL regions from 2020 to 2022.

The data revealed an overwhelming deficit in livestock feed, with the country currently facing a 60pc shortfall.

This shortage has been further exacerbated by significant post-harvest feed losses, which stand at 46pc.

“These numbers are troubling, especially as we strive to achieve sustainable livestock production,” Dr. Mutua remarked.

“If we do not address this deficit, the livelihoods of many Kenyans who rely on livestock will be severely impacted, and the country’s food and nutrition security will continue to decline.”

Kenya is currently experiencing a malnutrition rate of 26 percent, which Dr. Mutua emphasized is directly linked to the struggles within the livestock sector.

In response to the crisis, the Kenyan government has prioritized the promotion of feed production as a key pillar in addressing the deficit.

Dr. Mutua outlined the Ministry of Agriculture and Livestock Development’s ambitious plan to boost feed production by focusing on 10 high-priority feed value chains.

The goal is to meet the country’s annual feed requirement, which is estimated at 55 million metric tonnes.

Moreover, the government has initiated measures to tackle post-harvest wastage through enhanced feed storage and conservation techniques.

Dr. Mutua noted that the Ministry is establishing feed storage hubs in each of Kenya’s 47 counties, with each hub designed to hold up to 100,000 tonnes of feed.

These hubs will play a crucial role in reducing wastage by connecting producers directly to end-users, ensuring a more streamlined supply chain.

“The establishment of these feed storage hubs will not only help to prevent losses but will also support farmers by giving them access to quality storage facilities, which in turn will stabilize the feed market,” he explained.

He further revealed that the Ministry, drawing on data from previous national feed assessments, has developed a 10-year National Feed Strategy aimed at ensuring sustainable livestock production and productivity.

This comprehensive plan is aligned with the country’s broader goals of achieving food and nutrition security.

“During the workshop, Kenya will be reporting on the next steps on how we have been able to utilize the data and information from the previous national feed assessments and balance,” he said.

The strategy is expected to lay the foundation for Kenya to become self-sufficient in feed production, reducing reliance on imports and enhancing the resilience of local farmers.

With a focus on innovation, the government will also promote the adoption of advanced technologies to improve feed production, storage, and distribution across the country.

The workshop also served as a platform for regional collaboration, with delegates sharing insights on livestock feed management.

Dr. Mutua highlighted the importance of adopting a common African approach to feed inventory and feed balance assessment, which will strengthen the continent’s ability to address livestock challenges and bolster food security.

“By coming together, African nations can share knowledge, pool resources, and build more resilient livestock systems that are better equipped to face challenges such as climate change and fluctuating markets,” he said.

The outcomes of the workshop are expected to help shape policies and strategies across the continent, reinforcing the role of livestock as a vital component of Africa’s agricultural economy.

The Resilient African Feed and Fodder Systems Project, led by AU-IBAR, aims to improve the resilience and productivity of feed and fodder systems across Africa.

AU-IBAR, a specialized technical office of the African Union, is committed to supporting the development of livestock and animal resources to enhance food security and livelihoods across the continent.

The workshop is part of a larger initiative to address feed inventory challenges, explore best practices, and build capacity among stakeholders involved in feed and fodder systems.

