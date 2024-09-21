Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

The NPS said that the operations have led to arrest of a number of gang members/NPS

NATIONAL NEWS

Kenya-led Haiti Mission arrests several gang members in Port Au Prince

In the latest mission brief, the National Police Service said the MSS team in Haiti and the Haiti National Police (HNP) have conducted security operations in Haiti’s Capital Port Au Prince Downtown, Ganthier, and Delmas, among other areas.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 21–The Kenyan-led Multinational Security Support Mission (MSS) in Haiti is scaling up joint operations to restore normalcy in the gang-controlled area in the Caribbean nation.

In the latest mission brief, the National Police Service said the MSS team in Haiti and the Haiti National Police (HNP) have conducted security operations in Haiti’s Capital Port Au Prince Downtown, Ganthier, and Delmas, among other areas.

The NPS said that the operations have led to arrest of a number of gang members.

“These joint patrols and operations have led to several arrests of gang members and a return to normalcy in the once gang-ridden areas,” NPS said Friday.

The NPS disclosed that an advance contingent of officers from the Caribbean Community (CARICOM) arrived in Haiti under the Command of Colonel Kevron Henry from Jamaica on September 12.

Colonel Henry will deputize Kenya’s Godfrey Otunge who is the head of the mission.

Return to normalcy

On September 3, Kenya’s NPS disclosed that normalcy was resuming in areas surrounding Haiti’s main international airport in the Capital Port Au Prince, three months after the resumption of operations.

The Toussaint-Louverture airport, had been closed on early March after gang violence escalated in the area.

Police Spokesperson Resila Onyango told Capital FM News Tuesday that the MSS had taken over the full control of the airport and pacified the area North of the airport where gangs have been wreaking havoc.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Resila said that the presence of MSS police units has seen an increase in the frequency of commercial, cargo and domestic flights using the facility.

“Before the arrival of MSS, airport North area was a no-go zone but gradually, normalcy is returning after MSS occupied the airport, taking security control and pacifying its environs through sustained operations and patrols,” Resila told Capital FM News.

Haiti has been grappling with a surge in violence since the assassination of President Jovenel Moïse in July 2021 at his private residence in the capital, Port-au-Prince, triggering calls for a security intervention.

About The Author

BRUHAN MAKONG

Bruhan Makong reports on security, human rights, and global affairs. He is passionate about uncovering the truth, amplifying the voices often drowned in silence, and holding those in power to account.

See author's posts

In this article:, , , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

kkkk

More on Capital News

NATIONAL NEWS

Gachagua omitted facts on closure of Ruto WhatsApp Diary: Insider

Gachagua went public about his purported exupulsion from the group on Friday, hours after he launched an aggresive camapign against President Ruto over his...

17 mins ago

Kenya

Ichung’wah warns of ‘civilian coup’ resurgence in latest war with Gachagua

The political flare-ups are driven by supremacy battles in the populous Mt. Kenya region.

17 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Sakaja accuses Gachagua of fueling political disunity, dismisses remarks on Marikiti traders relocation

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 20 – Narobi Governor Johnson Sakaja has accused Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua of fueling political disunity as he dismissed his remarks...

20 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Narok’s Ntutu Highest-Rated First-Time Governor in latest Politrack survey

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 20 – Narok County’s Governor Patrick Ole Ntutu has emerged as the highest-rated first-term governor with a 78.6% approval rating, according...

20 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

DP Gachagua tours Nairobi downtown, engages traders

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 20 – Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua on Friday made an extensive tour of Nairobi City’s downtown where he engaged small-scale traders and...

20 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

I heard the 3 abductees were released here in court-Masengeli

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 20- The Administration Police Deputy Inspector General Gilbert Masengeli has said that he learnt the release of the alleged three abducted...

21 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Pastoralists key to success of Kenya’s climate action: Duale

MACHAKOS, Kenya, Sep 20 – Government is acutely aware of the special place held by pastoralist communities that occupy the highly vulnerable ASALs in...

22 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Gachagua hits out at leaders seeking to unseat him, says won’t be cowed

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 20 – Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has hit out at leaders seeking to unseat him, saying he was elected by Kenyans...

22 hours ago