NATIONAL NEWS

Kenya, Germany sign pact to promote exchange of digital skills

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 13 – Kenya has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Germany’s Friedrich Naumann Foundation to promote the exchange of digital skills, labor, and digital jobs creation.

The event witnessed by President William Ruto will see Kenyan youths uptake both virtual and on-site jobs in the European nation.

“I am very excited that today we have signed this agreement to give opportunities for Kenyan young people to work in Germany,” said President Ruto.

Earlier, Kenya’s Ambassador to Germany Stella Orina asserted that the labor agreement between Kenya and Germany provides a framework for cooperation and information exchange on labour mobility, apprenticeships, student training, labour market needs, employment, the welfare of employees as well as readmission and return of employees. 

Government maintains that the labour agreement has many benefits for Kenya, including Germany issuing long-stay residence visas for eligible Kenyans to study vocational training.

On the expiry of the long-stay visa, Kenyans may receive a temporary residence permit to study in Germany for up to two years. This could also be extended if the purpose for the residence has not been achieved but is achievable within a reasonable period.

Both countries will encourage emigration of skilled workers who have completed vocational training or university degree studies, and whose qualification is recognized by competent authorities of both countries.

