Kenya and UK Commit to Advancing Disability Inclusion at Regional Summit in Nairobi

NAIROBI, Kenya Sep 5 – The UK government joined Kenya at the regional disability summit held in Nairobi, focused on the theme “Persons with Disabilities in a Post-Pandemic World.”

Organized in collaboration with the African Disability Forum (ADF), the forum aimed to address the challenges facing persons with disabilities (PWDs) across Africa, ahead of the Global Disability Summit scheduled for April 2025.

Kenya’s Secretary to the Cabinet, Mercy Wanjau, represented the government at the summit, which underscored the growing role of assistive technology in creating equal opportunities for PWDs in the post-pandemic era.

The event highlighted strides made since the inaugural Global Disability Summit, co-hosted by the UK and Kenya in 2018, with both countries making significant progress in advancing disability inclusion.

A key initiative launched by the UK is InnovateNow, Africa’s first assistive technology accelerator, which supports startups with expert mentorship, live labs, and knowledge exchanges. The program also partnered with Shujaaz comics to challenge societal stigma by featuring characters with disabilities.

Through the UK’s Digital Access Programme, over 10,000 PWDs and senior citizens in Kenya have been empowered with basic digital skills, enabling them to access government services through platforms like e-Citizen.

During the summit, Mercy Wanjau reaffirmed Kenya’s commitment to disability inclusion, announcing ongoing improvements to the e-Citizen platform and State House website to ensure accessibility for all users following a 2023 audit. “Prioritizing accessibility and equity in a post-pandemic world will meaningfully contribute to a shared future,” she said.

UK Social Development Advisor, Dr. Jacqueline Owigo, emphasized the importance of global collaboration as the world prepares for the 2025 summit. “Governments, the private sector, civil society, and international partners must unite to create a more inclusive society,” she noted.

Under the UK-funded Inclusive Futures initiative, led by Sightsavers, Kenya has seen progress in disability-inclusive education and livelihoods. County governments have committed KES 300 million to developing over 250 inclusive early childhood development centers by 2027, providing children with disabilities an opportunity to learn alongside their peers.

Sightsavers’ Country Director in Kenya, Moses Chege, highlighted the need for continued focus on PWDs, stressing that they are still more likely to live in poverty and face barriers to education, healthcare, and employment.

The summit served as a pivotal moment in the journey toward disability inclusion, with both Kenya and the UK reaffirming their commitment to ensuring no one is left behind.

