Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

World

Kenya and Germany Partner to Link Skilled Kenyans with IT Jobs

Published

BERLIN, Germany Sep 14 – Kenya has partnered with the Hamburg Chamber of Commerce to localize job opportunities through BPO and IT outsourcing.

Facilitated by Qhala Trust, this collaboration will connect skilled Kenyan workers with opportunities in Hamburg, Germany, starting with a pilot program in Nakuru County.

The partnership aims to bridge Germany’s demand for skilled workers with Kenya’s trained professionals, bypassing physical relocation through remote work. German President William Ruto, who oversaw the MoU signing, emphasized the potential of this collaboration to leverage technology and drive economic growth in both countries.

The MoU was signed in Berlin by Kenya’s Principal Secretary for Diaspora Affairs, Roseline Njogu; Hamburg Chamber of Commerce Managing Director, Michaela Beck; Friedrich-Naumann-Foundation Chairman, Professor Karl-Heinz Paqué; and Qhala Trust CEO, Dr. Shikoh Gitau.

Dr. Gitau highlighted the opportunity to connect Kenyan talent with global needs, while Professor Paqué discussed the mutual benefits of addressing Germany’s labor shortages and Kenya’s youth employment challenges.

The project will initially focus on Nakuru County, with plans to expand to other counties. Qhala Trust will also establish an investor outreach hub in Nakuru.

Nakuru Governor Susan Kihika expressed her support for the initiative, noting the county’s vibrant and educated population. Qhala Trust, established in 2023, aims to provide competitive skills and remote work opportunities to Kenyan youth.

Lish AI Labs will contribute as a digital hub, offering AI-driven training and job opportunities. CEO Dan Njiriri welcomed the project as a chance to enhance digital skills and economic growth in Nakuru.

A recent survey by the Friedrich Naumann Foundation found that a significant proportion of HR experts in Germany and the UK are open to remote work outside Europe, highlighting the potential for this initiative. Dr. Gitau cited growing internet and electricity access in Kenya as positive indicators for this collaboration.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

The Digital Economy County Centers of Excellence (DECCOE) program will offer courses in software engineering, data science, cloud computing, social media marketing, web development, and more, aiming to create at least 1,000 remote work opportunities by 2025.

About The Author

Contributor

See author's posts

In this article:
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

kkkk

More on Capital News

World

Kenya signs agreement with Germany for youths to get jobs

BERLIN, Germany Sep 14 – Kenya and Germany have signed the much-anticipated agreement on sharing of labour, talent and mobility.   The purpose of the...

18 mins ago

Top stories

Pope urges Catholics to pick ‘lesser evil’ between Trump and Harris

American Catholics make up 52 million of the 1.4 billion Catholics globally.

1 hour ago

Kenya

E-hailing motorcycle riders petition Parliament for sector regulation

As a roadmap to address their challenges, the association is seeking to review the NTSA (Transport Network, Owners, Drivers and Passengers) Regulations to include...

2 hours ago

World

Putin warns West against direct involvement in Ukraine conflict

MOSCOW, Sept. 14 (Xinhua) — Russian President Vladimir Putin warned on Thursday that by providing Ukraine with long-range weapons, Western countries risk involving directly...

2 hours ago

County News

Gachagua Allies Fire Back at Mt. Kenya MPs, Accuse Them of Dividing the Region

NYERI, Kenya Sep 14 – A day after 48 MPs from the Mt. Kenya region declared they had distanced themselves from Deputy President Rigathi...

3 hours ago

Top stories

Kenya commits to protect heritage sites in line with UN goals

NAIROBI, Sept. 14 (Xinhua) — Kenya has pledged to safeguard its cultural and heritage sites to foster unity and sustainable development in alignment with...

3 hours ago

World

U.S. astronauts complete first commercial spacewalk

NEW YORK, Sept. 14 (Xinhua) — The crew of U.S. Polaris Dawn mission completed a spacewalk on Thursday, marking the first time commercial astronauts...

3 hours ago

World

No new pledge on Ukraine missiles after Starmer-Biden talks

Sep 14 – UK Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer did not signal any decision on allowing Ukraine to use long-range missiles to hit targets...

3 hours ago