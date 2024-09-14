Kenya and Germany Partner to Link Skilled Kenyans with IT Jobs

0 SHARES Share Tweet

BERLIN, Germany Sep 14 – Kenya has partnered with the Hamburg Chamber of Commerce to localize job opportunities through BPO and IT outsourcing.

Facilitated by Qhala Trust, this collaboration will connect skilled Kenyan workers with opportunities in Hamburg, Germany, starting with a pilot program in Nakuru County.

The partnership aims to bridge Germany’s demand for skilled workers with Kenya’s trained professionals, bypassing physical relocation through remote work. German President William Ruto, who oversaw the MoU signing, emphasized the potential of this collaboration to leverage technology and drive economic growth in both countries.

The MoU was signed in Berlin by Kenya’s Principal Secretary for Diaspora Affairs, Roseline Njogu; Hamburg Chamber of Commerce Managing Director, Michaela Beck; Friedrich-Naumann-Foundation Chairman, Professor Karl-Heinz Paqué; and Qhala Trust CEO, Dr. Shikoh Gitau.

Dr. Gitau highlighted the opportunity to connect Kenyan talent with global needs, while Professor Paqué discussed the mutual benefits of addressing Germany’s labor shortages and Kenya’s youth employment challenges.

The project will initially focus on Nakuru County, with plans to expand to other counties. Qhala Trust will also establish an investor outreach hub in Nakuru.

Nakuru Governor Susan Kihika expressed her support for the initiative, noting the county’s vibrant and educated population. Qhala Trust, established in 2023, aims to provide competitive skills and remote work opportunities to Kenyan youth.

Lish AI Labs will contribute as a digital hub, offering AI-driven training and job opportunities. CEO Dan Njiriri welcomed the project as a chance to enhance digital skills and economic growth in Nakuru.

A recent survey by the Friedrich Naumann Foundation found that a significant proportion of HR experts in Germany and the UK are open to remote work outside Europe, highlighting the potential for this initiative. Dr. Gitau cited growing internet and electricity access in Kenya as positive indicators for this collaboration.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

The Digital Economy County Centers of Excellence (DECCOE) program will offer courses in software engineering, data science, cloud computing, social media marketing, web development, and more, aiming to create at least 1,000 remote work opportunities by 2025.

About The Author