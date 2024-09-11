Connect with us

Kenya Airways warns of flight delays amid aviation workers strike

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 11- The Kenya Airways has warned of delays and cancellations of flights to and out of Jomo Kenyatta International Airport due to Airport workers strike that has paralysed operations.

The Kenya Airport Workers Union on Wednesday morning led demonstration at the Airport against the Adani Limited Company which has strike a deal with the government to revamp the JKIA airport and also construct a new terminus.

In a statement on Wednesday, the Airline said they will continue to observe the situation and give an update on the affected flights.

“Kenya airways would like to alert you that due to the action by some JKIA Staff this has resulted in some delays and possible cancellations of some of our flights for both departing and arriving passengers,” read the statement.

The disruption is the result of a formal strike by aviation workers.

Operations at JKIA were paralysed on Tuesday night and Wednesday after aviation workers went on a go-slow.

Long queues of stranded travellers characterised the airport after boarding and takeoff were delayed, sparking an outrage.

Aviation workers have over the past few weeks voiced opposition to the proposed lease of JKIA to Adani Group, an Indian airport operator.

However, the government says that the company is only set to invest in a second runway and refurbishment of the existing facilities at JKIA.

