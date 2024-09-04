KEMSA Distributes Mosquito Nets in Baringo to Combat Malaria in High-Risk Areas

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya Sep 4 – Residents of Baringo County have received a consignment of 290,000 insecticide-treated mosquito nets distributed by the Kenya Medical Supplies Authority (KEMSA) with funding from the Global Fund.

The program targets 22 counties that are prone to mosquitoes, including Nyana and Coast.

This distribution is part of a broader campaign by KEMSA aimed at distributing 10.9 million nets across counties where the disease continues to pose a serious health threat.

The Global Fund program, implemented under the Malaria Control Program (NMCP), in collaboration with the President’s Malaria Initiative aims at distributing treated nets to 22 malaria-endemic counties. KEMSA CEO Waqo Dulacha Ejersa said they have deployed a robust tamper-proof system to ensure that the mosquito nets reach their intended recipients.

Speaking in Nakuru when he led the KEMSA team in the distribution exercise, Ejersa expressed confidence that the authority’s vast logistical and network resources has made it possible for them to reach the last mile points.

“Malaria burden is still very high in the country and this intervention will go a long way in saving lives,” he said, “We will ensure that we get this net to every household.”

The latest distribution targetted Eldama Ravine, Mogotio and Baringo South sub-counties with 95,000, 72,000 and 80,000 nets respectively.

“Because of our ability to have been distributing medical commodities nationwide, we are able to penetrate in all terrains. The nets are very secure and will reach their intended destinations and anyone trying to interfere our officers will get a signal,” Ejersa said. KEMSA CEO Waqo Dulacha Ejersa expressed confidence that KEMSA’s vast logistical and network resources will be able to undertake the last-mile distribution of nets in 18 counties.

Identification of the recipients was done by the National Malaria Program and KEMSA took up the task of deploying a robust tamper-proof system to ensure that the mosquito nets reach their intended recipients.

Speaking during the flagging off of the nets at Muserechi dispensary, Baringo, Deputy Governor Felix Maiyo said that the high cost of treatment of malaria was putting a strain on communities and lauded the efforts of the government in fighting the disease.

“We call upon the people of Baringo to utilize the nets to control the spread of Malaria. Follow the simple measures of preventing the disease because treating it is an expensive affair. We appreciate KEMSA’s eefforts in delivering these live saving nets,” he said.

He added that Eldama Ravine, Mogotio and Baringo South sub-counties would get 95,000, 72,000 and 80,000 nets respectively.

Local leaders, health officials and representatives from the Ministry of Health were present to witness the event, which marks a crucial step in enhancing community health and preventing mosquito-borne diseases. Baringo Deputy Governor Felix Maiyo decried the high cost of treating malaria, hence the need to have more prevention initiatives.

Mary Wambui, a resident of Muserechi, said that she looked forward to her children sleeping better adding that the nets will go a long way in preventing people from contracting malaria.

“Due to the climate of this area mosquitoes have been a constant nuisance. Quality mosquito nets are expensive and I am so happy that the government has provided us with free nets that are treated. I am happy that KEMSA has come all the way to our village, “she told journalists during the distribution exercise.

Eldama Ravine was picked as it is prone to highland malaria while Baringo South is prone to the disease due to the irrigation projects in that region.

Mogotio has also been identified as malaria endemic. Koibatek also has highland malaria which happens in seasons while Marigat is surrounded by irrigation scheme projects which lead to malaria due to stagnant waters. The last mile is made successful through the identification of the recipients in a process done by the National Malaria Program.

Two lives were lost at the Baringo County Referral Hospital, from malaria. Tiaty West is having an upsurge of malaria, with almost 40 per cent of the population having malaria.

The county has devised various ways of malaria prevention including the use of mosquito nets, social mobilisation which is educating on how to stear clear the disease and malaria case management where they test and treat.

More distribution is lined up in Kirinyaga, Turkana, West Pokot, Narok, and Trans Nzoia.

A similar initiative was undertaken in Western Kenya and the coast region which is also prone to mosquitoes in recent months.

