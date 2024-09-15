KEMRI researchers cite funding gaps in sickle cell fight

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya Sep 15 – Researchers at Kenya Medical Research Institute (KEMRI) have revealed that lack of sustainable funding for both research initiatives and patient support are key barriers hindering progress in combating sickle cell anemia disease in Kenya.

KEMRI is currently undertaking research in collaboration with the Kilifi County Referral Hospital which aims to excavate more ways to improve the survival and quality of life for people living with sickle cell anemia.

Dr. Sophie Uyoga who is a researcher at Kemri and AG Deputy Director Centre for Geographic Medicine Research(CGMR) said that lack of reliable funding is a major challenge in the deployment of more effective treatments for diseases such as bone marrow transplants.

“The second challenge is that most research is funded by grants which poses a challenge in terms of sustainability,” she said in an interview with Capital News.

Dr. Uyoga further noted that financial constraints have prevented sickle cell patients from accessing treatment options and other expenses such as transport, drugs, and laboratory tests in the clinic.

She however said that the institution is improving access to cheaper options such as Hydroxyurea which has also proven to be effective in the management of the disease through the NHIF/SHA programme.

Furthermore, she stressed the need for economic empowerment so that patients can have the chance to better afford these medical services.

“Bone marrow transplant has become a more available option for our set-up, but access is impeded by the cost of the treatment,” she said.

KEMRI is currently managing the the Pediatric Sickle Cell Clinic in the hospital where it provides diagnosis for children and routine management.

Sickle cell disease is a group of inherited disorders that affect hemoglobin, the major protein that carries oxygen in red blood cells.

Normally, red blood cells are disc-shaped and flexible so that they can move easily through the blood vessels.

In sickle cell disease, red blood cells are misshaped, typically crescent- or “sickle”-shaped due to a gene mutation that affects the hemoglobin molecule.

When red blood cells sickle, they do not bend or move easily and can block blood flow to the rest of the body.

People who have sickle cell disease may experience serious health complications, such as chronic pain, stroke, lung problems, eye problems, infections, and kidney disease.

Sickle cell disease affects nearly 100 million people worldwide according to the World Health Organization (WHO) and it is responsible for over 50 percent of deaths among those with the most severe form of the disease.

It is estimated that each year over 300,000 children are born annually with this disease and over 70 percent of these births occur in Sub-Saharan Africa.

According to the Ministry of Health, 14,000 children are born with sickle cell disease annually in Kenya, significantly contributing to both child and adult morbidity and mortality with high-burden areas being lake-region, western and coastal regions.

“The sickle cell disease burden follows malaria endemic patterns in Kenya,” the Ministry of Health said last year.

According to Dr. Uyoga, earlier studies on the disease have proved that early diagnosis and routine outpatient management such as vaccinations, iron supplementation, and infection prevention of children with sickle cell disease enables them to survive better, however, lack of commitment is also a key barrier.

“The initial challenge was the stigma associated with the disease so families were not accepting the diagnosis. Continuous education of the patients and their caregivers has helped families to accept the condition. Intensive community engagement activities have helped to demystify the condition,” she stated.

To tackle this challenge the institution has stressed the need for continuous education of the patients and their caregivers so that patients affected by the disease may accept their conditions and cooperate with treatment routines.

“The clinic has been operational for over 20 years and seeing a growing number of adolescents and youth accessing clinical services is a testimony to the success in the management of the condition,” she stated.

