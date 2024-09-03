KANU Executive Director Job Waka has died

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya Sept 3 – KANU party National Chairman Gideon Moi has confirmed the death of the party Executive Director Job Waka.

In a statement Gideon Moi said on Tuesday that Waka passed away early this Morning after a brave battle with cancer disease.

“It is with a deep sense of loss that we mourn the demise of the Executive Director of KANU, Mr. Job Waka. The late Waka rested in the presence and warmth of his family earlier this morning,” he stated.

Moi described Waka as a well principled person who expressed high levels of professionalism even in his political career as the party’s executive director with high ethical standards.

He further eulogized him as a great family man who loved his children and who enjoyed spending time with his family.

“At a personal level, he was a charming, loving, outgoing and affable soul with a never-ending sense of humor. As a father, he deeply loved his two children, spending most of his time with them and creating lasting memories,” he said.

The Former Baringo Senator assured the family of the Party’s support during this difficult moment of grief as they mourn the death of Waka who has left behind his beloved wife Florence Nzila Waka and two children.

"I convey my condolences to his family, especially his beloved wife Florence Nzila Waka and his two children. We assure the family that we will support and walk with them every step of the way as they come to terms with this loss," he said.

Waka has served the Kanu party for over a decade rising through the ranks to become one of the youngest chief executives of a political party across the country.

