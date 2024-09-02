Kang’ata, Achani, Natembeya, Wanga Governors most likely to be reelected: Timely Kenya

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sept 2 – Governors Irungu Kanga’ta(Murang’a) ,Fatuma Achani (Kwale),George Natembeya (Trans Nzoia)and Gladys Wanga(Homabay) have topped the list on governors most likely to be re-elected according to recent survey by Timely Kenya.

Murang’a governor Irungu Kang’ata lead the pack of top 10 performing governors with 62 percent followed closely by Fatuma Achani at 60 percent according to the two Year devolution scorecard ranging between period 2022-2024.

Trans Nzoia governor George Natembeya came in third at 58.9 percent rating followed by her Homabay counterpart Gladys Wanga at 58 percent.

According to the study the four governors were ranked among the top 10 performing governors in notable flagship projects commenced during their two years of serving the people since they assumed office after the 2022 general polls.

Governor Kang’ata topped in both the Health and Education Sector performance due to his notable flagship projects including the Kang’ata healthcare and TeleMedicine.

Kwale governor Fatuma Achani also rocked the polls of top 10 performing governors for her Mwakalanga Water Project which serve over 3,500 Residents in the county while Trans Nzoia governor George Natembeya topped with Nawiri Fund plus free Milk Program which he launched in all Early Childhood Development Education centres( ECDEs) in Trans Nzoia County to help learners access free milk at school.

Both Governor Wanga (Homabay) and Fatuma Achani(Kwale)also topped in modernization of markets across the county.

The survey which sampled a total of 14,065 Respondents in all the 47 counties across the country also rated Governor Kiarie Badilisha(Nyandarua)Achilo Ayako(Migori)and Adan Khalif (Mandera) among worst performing governors at 29.1 percent ,29 and 24 percent respectively.

The report noted that 66 percent of those interviewed agreed that devolution has been effective at the county level while 32 percent opposed.

Majority of respondents representing 69 percent also agreed that the health docket should be taken back to the National government while 31 percent maintained that it should be run under the leadership of the county governments.

The study which provided a comprehensive assessment of county governance and development was conducted between August 20 to 31 2024 using Computer Assisted Telephone Interviews (CATI)data collection methodology.

