Dr Kalua Green.

Kalua Green Urges Kenyans to Mark Every Event by Planting Trees

Published

Kitui, September 12, 2024 — Renowned environmentalist and ecopreneur Dr. Isaac Kalua Green has called on Kenyans to make tree planting a consistent practice in their lives, advocating for planting trees to commemorate key events.

Speaking in Kitui, where he launched a new tree planting season in line with President William Ruto’s goal to achieve 10% tree cover by 2027, Dr. Kalua expressed concern over the laxity among Kenyans when it comes to environmental conservation.

He emphasized that people should not wait to be coerced into planting trees but instead embrace it as a natural and important habit.

Dr. Kalua highlighted the immense benefits of trees, particularly for human health and environmental sustainability. As part of his personal commitment, he plans to plant over 10,000 trees on Saturday, September 14, to celebrate his birthday.

He encouraged fellow Kenyans to adopt the tradition of “planting your age” and, more importantly, nurturing the trees to ensure they grow and thrive.

“Planting trees is not enough,” he said. “Caring for them is what guarantees their survival and the true benefits to our environment.”

Kenya’s government has set an ambitious goal of planting 15 billion trees by 2032. Government agencies, ministries, and officials have been assigned targets to step up. This mission also needs personal commitment. What’s your target? How many trees will you plant and grow to help create a thriving future for yourself, your family, and your nation?

“Plant Your Age” aligns perfectly with global goals like the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). Trees contribute to clean water (SDG 6), life on land (SDG 15), and economic growth (SDG 8), among many others.

By planting and growing trees, he said, we’re not just saving the environment — we’re building a thriving economy.

Corporates can elevate this movement through Corporate Social Investments (CSI), encouraging team members to plant trees to commemorate their anniversaries.

They can plant trees equivalent to the number of employees or products they produce, while supporting community efforts and creating permanent reminders of the initiative.

