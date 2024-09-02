Kagonye Secondary School sends students home after Saturday’s walkout

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 2 – Kagonye Mixed Secondary School in Nyeri has sent 384 students’ home, following a walkout staged early Saturday morning.

The students, who walked out of the institution at 2 am, over unclear reasons were released from the school at 7:30 a.m. Monday, September 2, 2024.

Authorities say the decision was made to ease ongoing tensions at the school.

“This [decision] was reached by the school management in conjunction with the Sub-County Director of Education to have the students released,” a police report obtained by Capital News stated.

Police said that the move is also a precaution to prevent potential damage to school property.

Police confirmed that all 58 students who were initially reported missing after a roll call have been accounted for.

School Principal Francis Wanjohi told police that the missing students were located at their homes.

This incident follows recent unrest at Othaya Boys High School in Nyeri, where students caused significant damage to the facility on Thursday night.

The unrest began when students refused to return to their dormitories after supper, leading to extensive property damage including broken glass windows, destroyed laboratory equipment, and a damaged main gate.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

About The Author