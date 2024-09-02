KAA staff protest govt plan to lease JKIA to Indian firm

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 2- – The Kenya Airports Authority (KAA) staff on Monday staged protests over government’s plan to lease out the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) to Indian firm, Adani Holdings Limited.

The workers gathered at the KAA head office, voicing their concerns before being addressed by KAA Acting Managing Director Henry Ogoye.

Through the Kenya Aviation Workers’ Union (KAWU), the employees have demanded that KAA management resolve their grievances by the end of business on Monday.

They have threatened to continue their protests on Tuesday if their demands are not met.

The workers were raising placards and chanting, “Adani must go.” After the Monday meeting.

In his address, Ogoye told the workers to submit memoranda on their issues this Monday for them to respond to it.

On Thursday, KAWU had announced the suspension of a planned strike.

Secretary General Moses Ndiema reported a seven-day postponement, citing that KAA had met one of their demands by providing the concession documents.

“We have deliberated about the issue today and it is our resolution that we make a further delay for our strike action for seven days,” Ndiema said.

The union initially planned to strike on August 11 due to concerns about the government’s adherence to legal requirements, including public participation, and the exclusion of KAWU members from discussions about the leasing agreement.

KAWU argues that its members are essential stakeholders who should have been involved in these significant decisions.

In addition to opposing the lease of JKIA, KAWU is calling for management changes at both KAA and Kenya Airways.

The union had engaged in discussions with KAA officials and Labour Cabinet Secretary Alfred Mutua on August 18 but talks failed to produce a resolution.

KAWU said it will thoroughly review the documents related to the concession and to ensure that their concerns are addressed before deciding on the next course of action.

The union’s leadership emphasized the importance of transparency and involvement in the process, particularly given the potential impact on workers’ rights and the future of JKIA.

KAWU said the outcome of its review of the lease documents and any further negotiations will determine whether the strike action will proceed after the seven-day delay.

