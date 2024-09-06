Judges, Magistrates settle on Justice Mrima to replace Majanja at JSC

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 6 — Judges and Magistrates have settled on Justice Antony Mrima as the Male Representative at the Judicial Service Commission (JSC) to take over late High Court Judge David Majanja’s place.

Justice Majanja passed away in July while undergoing treatment at Nairobi Hospital.

Officials declared Mrima the winner on Friday after he garnered 95 votes against his opponents Justice Sila Munyao who secured 27 votes and Justice James Olola who got 15 votes.

The Kenya Judges and Magistrates Association (KJMA

) convened at Kisumu’s Grand Royal Swiss for the vote.

Mrima became a High Court Judge in 2014 and has served in Kakamega, Migori, the Constitutional and Human Rights Division in Milimani, and Kitale High Courts.

Admitted to the bar in 1998, Mrima holds a Bachelor of Laws (LLB) degree from the University of Nairobi and a Master of Laws (LLM) in International Human Rights from Liverpool John Moores University in the UK.

The Law Society of Kenya (LSK) crowned him Best Judge of the Year in 2023.

In addition, the judge held positions as Branch Chairman of ASK Mombasa, National Chairman of the Agricultural Society of Kenya, Board Chairman of Kilifi Water and Sewerage Company, and Board Chairman of the Coast Water Services Board.

