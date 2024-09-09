Judge airlifted to Nairobi after crash on official vehicle

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 9 — Isiolo High Court Presiding Judge Thripsisa Wanjiku has been airlifted to Nairobi following a road crash on Eldama Ravine-Nakuru highway.

Justice Wanjiku was travelling on her government-assigned vehicle with her driver and bodyguard when the vihicle rolled several time while avoid a pothole according to the police.

Police said the accident occurred at round 9:30 am at Kabimoi area.

The driver was driving the said motor vehicle from Eldama Ravine towards Nakuru when the crash happened.

“On reaching the location of the accident he encountered a pothole and tried to evade it as a result he lost control of the vehicle and rolled several times landing on a ditch right side of the road while facing Nakuru general direction,” the report read.

The police driver and bodyguard, who are in critical condition, were receiving treatment at the Valley Hospital Nakuru.

The judiciary confirmed the incident saying the judge was in stable condition.

Police towed the vehicle which was extensively damaged to the station yard pending inspection.

About The Author