Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

The driver was driving the said motor vehicle from Eldama Ravine towards Nakuru when the crash happened/Police

NATIONAL NEWS

Judge airlifted to Nairobi after crash on official vehicle

Justice Wanjiku was travelling on her government-assigned vehicle with her driver and bodyguard when the vihicle rolled several time while avoid a pothole according to the police.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 9 — Isiolo High Court Presiding Judge Thripsisa Wanjiku has been airlifted to Nairobi following a road crash on Eldama Ravine-Nakuru highway.

Justice Wanjiku was travelling on her government-assigned vehicle with her driver and bodyguard when the vihicle rolled several time while avoid a pothole according to the police.

Police said the accident occurred at round 9:30 am at Kabimoi area.

The driver was driving the said motor vehicle from Eldama Ravine towards Nakuru when the crash happened.

“On reaching the location of the accident he encountered a pothole and tried to evade it as a result he lost control of the vehicle and rolled several times landing on a ditch right side of the road while facing Nakuru general direction,” the report read.

The police driver and bodyguard, who are in critical condition, were receiving treatment at the Valley Hospital Nakuru.

The judiciary confirmed the incident saying the judge was in stable condition.

Police towed the vehicle which was extensively damaged to the station yard pending inspection.

About The Author

BRUHAN MAKONG

Bruhan Makong reports on security, human rights, and global affairs. He is passionate about uncovering the truth, amplifying the voices often drowned in silence, and holding those in power to account.

See author's posts

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
In this article:, , , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

kkkk

More on Capital News

NATIONAL NEWS

Ruto says 40,000 housing units to be built for people relocated from riparian land in Nairobi

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 9 – The construction of Nairobi’s Kibera Affordable Housing Project is progressing well. President William Ruto, who inspected the construction of...

21 mins ago

Capital Health

AstraZeneca Partners with Tricog Health, Cardiac Society to advance AI-Powered Heart Screening in Kenya

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 9 – AstraZeneca, a leading global biopharmaceutical company, has partnered with Tricog Health, an innovator in AI-driven healthcare solutions, and the...

2 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Nakuru Girls High School engages police security after arson attempt

NAKURU, Kenya, Sep 9 – The management of Nakuru Girls High School has engaged a 24 hour police surveillance following an arson attempt at...

3 hours ago

Kenya

Ichung’wah blames Gachagua for sabotaging Mt. Kenya agri-reforms

Gachagua and Ichung'wah have been at loggerheads over the former's clamour for unity in Mt.Kenya region.

3 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Masengeli tours operational posts in Northeastern

His first stop was in Wajir, where he held meetings with senior security officials before proceeding to Mandera.

3 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Senator Chimera renews calls to delink bursaries from political offices

Nairobi, Kenya, Sep 9 – Nominated Senator Raphael Chimera has renewed calls to delink education bursaries from political offices, stating that the current structure...

3 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

CS Mbadi proposes reduction of VAT to 14pc

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 9 – Treasury Cabinet Secretary John Mbadi is proposing the reduction of the value added tax from 16 percent to 14...

4 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Fire razes down dormitory at Meru’s Njia High School

The fire is the latest in a series of blazes affecting schools across Kenya.

6 hours ago