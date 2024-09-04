JOOTRH elevated to a parastatal

0 SHARES Share Tweet

KISUMU, Kenya, Sep 4 – Jaramogi Oginga Odinga Teaching and Referral Hospital (JOOTRH) in Kisumu has been elevated to a parastatal status.

The hospital Chief Executive Officer Dr. Richard Lesiyampe says the transition from a government entity to a parastatal will help improve service delivery to the people.

Lesiyampe says JOOTRH is currently implementing a comprehensive strategic plan and transformative management agenda to enhance its administrative and clinical services.

“I want to call upon the National Hospital Insurance Fund (NHIF) to increase the daily bed reimbursement from Sh. 3,500 to Sh. 4,500 per day,” he said.

The CEO says JOORTH is now operating as a Level 6A facility, providing specialized care and services.

He announced that JOOTRH recently renewed its license from the Kenya Medical and Practitioners and Dentist Board (KMPDB) to further solidify its position as a leading healthcare provider as a National Teaching and Referral facility.

“This designation aligns with its Level 6A status and underscores its commitment to providing high-quality care and training medical professionals,” he said.

In a press statement to the press, Dr. Lesiyampe also outlined the hospital’s plans to expand its bed capacity to at least 760 beds, ensuring that it can meet the growing healthcare needs of the region.

The elevation of JOOTRH to parastatal status was a fulfillment of a promise made by Kisumu Governor Prof. Peter Anyang’ Nyong’o during the opening of the hospital’s Prime Care amenity wing.

Nyong’o opines that the new status grants the JOOTRH board greater operational autonomy in managing the hospital’s affairs, including determining its organizational structure, rewards, and sanctions.

The gazette notice announcing the parastatal status highlighted JOOTRH’s significance as the oldest and most developed medical facility in the region, serving a catchment population of over 10 million people.

It also approved the hospital to provide Level 6A hospital services, pending necessary statutory confirmations.

As a parastatal, JOOTRH will now operate as a government entity handling referrals from within and outside Kisumu County.

It will also continue to play a vital role in training doctors, nurses, and other healthcare professionals in collaboration with institutions of higher learning.

In addition, Dr Lesiyampe says JOOTRH plans to expand its healthcare establishment by establishing specialized centers for oncology, neonatal pediatrics, surgery, and radiology.

The gazette notice dated August 30, 2024, also stated that the recurrent board and hospital management team will transition into a Semi-Autonomous Government Agency (SAGA).

This move is expected to further enhance the hospital’s efficiency and effectiveness.

