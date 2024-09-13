Connect with us

JKIA Adani deal only covers aeronautical, commercial development: CS Chirchir

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 13 – Transport and Roads Cabinet Secretary Davis Chirchir had a challenging time on Friday responding to inquiries from senators on the government’s deal with Adani Limited concerning the takeover of Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA).

Chichir who submitted important contract documents of the agreement with the Indian Company before the Senate Roads, Housing, and Transportation Committee clarified that the government agreement with Adani will only cover the aeronautical and commercial development of the National major Asset.

He assured that the Adani Privately Initiated Proposal (PIP) which is yet to be finalized will not affect other airports and airstrips across the country.

“The Adani Privately Initiated Proposal is only confined to Jomo Kenyatta International Airport. It is further confined to aeronautical and commercial development,” he revealed.

Chirchir stated that the Ministry has already commenced public participation in order to gather Kenyans and stakeholders views regarding JKIA take over decision by Adani.

 He asserted that the Ministry met with stakeholders including Kenya Airport Authority (KAA) senior management, Section heads, and over 500 members of staff.

The ministry also held discussions with various airline operators under the umbrella of Kenya Association of Airline Operators, ground handlers, retailers, Kenya Civil Aviation (KCA), and the National carrier Kenya Airways.

“Public participation happens at the visibility stage and we have therefore commenced public participation including engagement with the Kenya Airport Authority senior management, Kenya Airports Authority section heads and over 500 members of staff that is why we were able to call off the strike,” said Chirchir.

The Senators expressed concerns with the government’s decision to take Adani’s bid to acquire JKIA into consideration, citing the Indian company’s legal violations accusations.

Narok Senator Ledama Ole Kina questioned whether the government will be forced to amend the Kenya Airports Authority (KAA) Act in order to allow the Indian firm to run the entire operations of JKIA.

“The airport is governed by the Kenya Airports Act established in 1991.The act stipulates clearly the objective of Kenya Airports Authority. The CS when asked whether the Adani Company will be taking over all operations by the Airport he said yes now does it mean we are going to use a Private Public Partnership to amend an act of Parliament?” Ledama questioned.

Busia Senator Okiya Omtatah questioned whether the government conducted due diligence on the  Adani Company prior to approving their request to assume control of JKIA.

Omtatah claimed that no evidence had been provided by the government to explain the decision to put the Indian company’s proposal up for consideration.

“There is a requirement in the law that provides that you must prove on the issue of competitive bidding.If Adani was among the bidders what is so unique about them for their proposal to be given way to run the airport,” he said.

“Where is the proof that only the Adani company has the technology to expand an air way? Omtatah questioned.

WANGECHI PURITY

