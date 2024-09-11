Jambojet suspends flights at JKIA due to ongoing KAWU strike

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sept 11 – Jambojet has suspended all its flights landing or taking off from Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) due to the ongoing strike by aviation workers against the deal signed by the government and Indian firm Adani.

The airline, in a statement, directed its customers to put on hold their flight schedules to JKIA pending further direcrives.

“Jambojet wishes to notify guests of flight disruptions due to the ongoing strike by airport workers. All our flights, scheduled to land and takeoff from Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) are hereby on hold until further notice,” Read the statement in part.

On Wednesday, several passengers were stranded at the airport as the aviation workers downed their tools over the controversial deal.

There were long lines of stranded travellers after boarding and takeoff were delayed, sparking an outrage.

The strike has been building up for weeks now and followed a notice issued by KAWU last month, where it strongly opposed the proposed leasing of JKIA to the Indian conglomerate Adani Group.

It also followed the collapse of talks between the union and government officials.

Aviation workers have over the past few weeks voiced opposition to the proposed lease of Jkia to Adani Group, an Indian airport operator.

However, the government says that the company is only set to invest in a second runway and refurbishment of the existing facilities at JKIA.

Last month, KAWU called off its planned strike that was set to kick off on September 1, 2024, to review lease deal documents provided by the state regarding the deal.

