Israeli army announces new wave of strikes in Lebanon: China Daily

The strikes followed reports of Hezbollah’s preparations for significant rocket attacks on Israel, with Lebanese media releasing footage of large explosions.

Published

JERUSALEM, Sep 22 — Israel launched a new wave of airstrikes in Lebanon on Saturday evening, targeting Hezbollah rocket launchers and other installations, according to the Israel Defense Forces (IDF).

“Dozens of Israeli Air Force aircraft are currently striking terrorist targets and rocket launchers to remove the threat to Israeli civilians,” IDF Spokesperson Daniel Hagari said.

The strikes followed reports of Hezbollah’s preparations for significant rocket attacks on Israel, with Lebanese media releasing footage of large explosions.

Hagari announced new restrictions for civilians in northern Israel, extending from Haifa northward, as regional fighting intensifies. “We ask you to follow the Home Front Command guidelines,” Hagari stated. “It is possible that in the immediate time frame, rockets and other threats may be launched at Israel.”

The new guidelines, effective from 20:30 local time (1730 GMT), include limiting gatherings to 30 people outdoors and 300 indoors, permitting work only in protected spaces, and allowing educational activities to continue where safe spaces are available.

Northern Israeli cities near the Lebanese border such as Haifa, Akko, and Nahariya have reportedly closed the beaches.

These restrictions affect the Lower and Upper Galilee, Haifa Bay, Central Galilee, and parts of the Israeli-occupied southern Golan Heights.

