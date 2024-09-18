Connect with us

IPOA probing withdrawal of Justice Mugambi’s security detail

Published

NAIROBI Kenya, Sep 18- The Independent Policing and Oversight Authority (IPOA) is investigating the withdrawal of High Court Judge Lawrence Mugambi’s security detail.

In a statement, the Authority’s Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Elema Halake stated that following the probe, recommendations including prosecution will be made should culpability be established.

He stated that the Authority has taken note of the development and it has chosen on its own motion to institute investigations into the matter.

“In view of the foregoing, the Independent Policing Oversight Authority, on its own motion, has instituted investigations into the alleged withdrawal pursuant to Section 6 of the Independent Policing Oversight Authority Act, Cap 86 Lows of Kenya,” he said.

“The investigations will inform recommendations, including but not limited to prosecution, where culpability is established.”

He also hit out at acting Inspector General of police Gilbert Masengeli for continuously ignoring court summons, emphasizing that such actions set a dangerous precedent that encourages impunity and disregard for the rule of law.

Chief Justice Martha Koome while confirming Mugambi’s security details withdrawal, condemned the decision saying it as an assault on judicial independence.

She said it is an affront to the rule of law, and a violation of the principles enshrined in our Constitution.

However, Masengeli denied the alleged plot to intimidate judges saying the two officers were recalled for purposes of attending VIP security courses saying the allegations were “ill- intended.

He clarified that the National Police Service (NPS) reassigned two new officers to provide security for Justice Mugambi.

The Acting IG explained that the officers initially assigned to the judge were recalled for VIP security training and replaced by two officers from the Judiciary Police Unit, who specialize in VIP protection.

He emphasized that police officers seconded to government institutions remain part of the NPS, and their deployment or reassignment is the sole mandate of the Inspector General.

“In the case of Hon. Justice Mugambi, the two security officers in question are General Duty Officers and were therefore recalled attending VIP security training and were replaced by two VIP protection Officers from the Judiciary Police Unit,” he said.

