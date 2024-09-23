IPOA probing student shooting at Prime Junior School, Rongai

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 23 – The Independent Policing Oversight Authority (IPOA) has launched an investigation into a shooting incident that injured a Grade 6 student at Prime Junior School in Ongata Rongai.

The shooting occurred on September 17 coinciding with protests at Multimedian University over state of affairs at the institution,raising safety concerns in the surrounding area.

According to an insider, the student was struck by a stray bullet while participating in a mathematics lesson.

“Grade 6 learners were in the middle of a mathematics lesson when the incident occurred.They had a loud bang followed by a cry from one of the pupils,”said the source.

Witnesses reported hearing a loud bang followed by a cry, leading to the discovery of a bullet on the classroom floor and blood oozing from the student’s wrist.

The injured pupil, who is due for her Kenya Primary School Education Assessment (KPSEA) next month, is currently recovering in the hospital.

Authorities are yet determined the bullet’s origin, which is believed to have been fired from a location approximately 20 meters from the school.

This alarming proximity to the Rongai police station has heightened concerns among parents and community members regarding safety in the area.

The school management told Capital News that IPOA officials have visited the scene multiple times and have assured of its commitment to uncovering the circumstances surrounding the incident.

The community is calling for enhanced safety measures as investigations continue.

This incident follows another troubling event on the same day, where police officers were seen manhandling a Multimedia University student during the protests, prompting further scrutiny of law enforcement practices in the region.

