India’s Proactive Role in Global Challenges: PM Modi Pushes for Peace and Climate Action

Sep 28 – India is stepping up its efforts to address pressing global issues, including climate change, peace, and job creation, according to foreign affairs expert Robinder Sachdev. He emphasized that India is now positioning itself as a key partner in tackling global challenges, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the forefront of these efforts.

Sachdev said PM Modi’s push for a simple yet powerful peace plan to end the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine. “The Prime Minister’s message is clear: ‘Stop the war.’ This is the central theme he conveyed while addressing the Indian diaspora in the United States,” Sachdev said.

During his recent visit to the US, PM Modi emphasized this point in various meetings, including with world leaders at the United Nations. Sachdev noted, “Modi’s key message on this trip is that this is not an era of war but a time to live and let live. He is advocating a single-point peace plan to resolve the conflict in Ukraine, contrasting with the more complex proposals put forward by other global powers.”

Sachdev pointed out that other leaders, such as China’s Xi Jinping, NATO, and Russian President Vladimir Putin, have all presented their own peace plans, but these tend to be self-serving. “What PM Modi is doing is different—he’s calling for a balanced, straightforward approach with a clear message: ‘Stop the war.’ This is a message not just for conflicts but for all the major challenges facing the world today,” he said.

The Prime Minister also highlighted India’s growing role in addressing global issues such as climate change, peacebuilding, and job creation for future generations. “India is ready to take a proactive stance, partnering with the world to solve these challenges,” Sachdev added.

Modi’s visit to the US, where he attended key events such as the Quad Leaders Summit, reflects India’s increasing influence on the global stage. During his speech to the Indian diaspora, PM Modi spoke about India’s technological advancements, particularly in 5G and 6G, which he framed as part of India’s dynamic transformation.

Sachdev elaborated on the Prime Minister’s message: “Modi’s comments on 5G and 6G serve multiple purposes. First, they show the Indian diaspora how fast India is progressing, encouraging them to return and invest in their home country. Secondly, it’s a message to the world that India is emerging as a tech leader. Modi’s confidence in India’s future was clear when he guaranteed that ‘Made in India’ chips and 6G items will soon be seen in the United States.”

Addressing a packed house of 15,000 members of the Indian diaspora at the Nassau Coliseum in New York, PM Modi also underscored the strength of India-US relations. His speech touched on various aspects of India’s growing global stature, its economic growth, and the contributions of the Indian diaspora worldwide.

In his closing remarks, PM Modi applauded the diaspora for their role in elevating India’s image globally and emphasized that India, once a major importer of technology, has now become a key player in mobile manufacturing and digital infrastructure. He assured the audience that the day is near when “Made in India” chips will be available across the United States.

