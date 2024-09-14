Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Bin Mohamed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

World

India and UAE Strengthen Trade Ties with Virtual Trade Corridor and Critical Mineral MoU

Published

Sep 14 – Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Sheikh Khaled Bin Mohamed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, during an official visit to India, attended a business event in Mumbai on Tuesday, where two major agreements were signed to strengthen trade and investment ties between the two nations.

The first agreement established the India-UAE Virtual Trade Corridor (VTC) and MAITRI interface, aimed at reducing administrative processes, logistics, and transport costs, thus facilitating smoother trade. The second agreement, a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), was signed between International Resources Holding RSC LTD and a consortium of Indian companies for global collaboration in critical mineral supply chain exploration in third countries.

The VTC will operate under the India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor (IMEEC), enhancing ease of doing business by streamlining regulations and logistics. The MAITRI interface integrates Indian and UAE portals to optimize efficiency, regulatory compliance, and transparency.

Additionally, the MoU focuses on boosting critical mineral supply chain resilience, essential for the 21st-century digital economy. India-UAE trade reached $84 billion in 2023-24, with UAE ranked as India’s third-largest trading partner. The UAE has invested over $20 billion in India, including a commitment of $75 billion for infrastructure development.

About The Author

AGENCIES

See author's posts

In this article:,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

kkkk

More on Capital News

NATIONAL NEWS

Passaris endorses Adani plan to run JKIA citing ‘five star’ projects

Passaris also criticized Kenyans for being quick to "scream and make noise" without fully understanding issues.

3 days ago

World

Brunei Key Partner in India’s Act East Policy, Indo-Pacific Vision: PM Modi to Sultan Bolkiah

Sep 6 – Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during a bilateral meeting with Brunei’s Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah on Wednesday, highlighted Brunei’s importance as a...

September 6, 2024

World

India-Singapore Ties poised for Takeoff

Sep 6 – Ties with Singapore are historical, and yet today are marked by cooperation in diverse fields encompassing both traditional and non-traditional areas...

September 6, 2024

World

Bill Gates flags off first India Day celebrations in Greater Seattle Area

Aug 19 – The first India Day celebrations in the Greater Seattle area were flagged off by Bill Gates, Chairperson of the Gates Foundation,...

August 19, 2024

World

UNGA President Praises India’s Digital Transformation for Lifting 800 Million Out of Poverty

Aug 4 – Emphasizing the role of digitization in rapid development, Dennis Francis, President of the 78th session of the UN General Assembly, commended...

August 4, 2024

CHINA DAILY

China, India signal commitment to stabilize ties: China Daily

Foreign Minister Wang Yi met with Indian External Affairs Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar on Thursday in Vientiane, Laos, on the sidelines of the Association of...

July 27, 2024

NATIONAL NEWS

Defence PS Mariru holds talks on Defence cooperation with India’s delegation in Nairobi

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 23 – Defence Principal Secretary Patrick Mariru on Monday held bilateral discussions with a delegation from India who paid a courtesy...

July 23, 2024

World

Indian Diaspora in Moscow Enthusiastic to Meet PM Modi During Russia Visit

This visit marks PM Modi's first trip to the Kremlin since 2019 and coincides with a NATO summit in Washington, where the 2022 invasion...

July 9, 2024