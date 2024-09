0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 26 — Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua attends the memorial service of 21 victims of Hillside Endarasha Academy fire at Mweiga Stadium in Nyeri County.

Also in attendance is Education CS Julius Ogamba, Wiper party leader Kalonzo Musyoka, former Defense CS Eugene Wamalwa among others.

One of the school’s dormitories which had housed 156 boys was gutted down by fire on September 6 leaving the 21 learners dead.

