Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua

Kenya

Impeachment push for Gachagua gains steam as motion approaches

Despite facing increasing isolation within the government, Gachagua remains defiant, vowing to fight the attempts of impeachment head-on.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Sep 26 – Momentum appears to be building around the looming impeachment of Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua, with some MPs suggesting the motion is ready for tabling.

The signature collection for the motion to remove Gachagua is reportedly underway, as he continues to face opposition from many leaders, particularly those from his home region, Mt. Kenya.

In a cryptic post on social media, National Assembly Majority Whip Silvanus Osoro hinted that preparations were complete, signaling growing challenges for Gachagua.

“It is done,” Osoro wrote on his Facebook page.

Previously, Kimilili MP Didmus Barasa and other ruling party members had indicated the motion would be tabled in the second week of next month.

Despite facing increasing isolation within the government, Gachagua remains defiant, vowing to fight the attempts of impeachment head-on.

“They should not test us. It will have consequences,” he previously stated during a past event.

Talks to unite the Mt. Kenya region which other leaders have perceived as tribal politics have led to Gachagua’s deepening woes.

Despite defending his actions, Gachagua has been rejected as the dominant figure in the populous Mt. Kenya region, with leaders now backing Interior Cabinet Secretary Kithure Kindiki as their preferred leader and link to President William Ruto.

Tana River Senator has already submitted a notice of censure motion against Gachagua in the Senate.

If permitted by Speaker Amason Kingi, members will have the chance to discuss Gachagua’s alleged unbecoming conduct.

Although the censure motion lacks the legal authority to remove Gachagua from office, its passage could tarnish his reputation and weaken his political influence.

DAVIS AYEGA

Davis Ayega is a versatile journalist, proficient in creative writing, interviewing, and presenting. With a keen eye for detail, he demonstrates a deep understanding of effective communication across diverse audiences.

