Impeachment motion against Gachagua sails past threshold for tabling

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 26 — The much-anticipated impeachment motion against Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has sailed past the 117-signature threshold required for the tabling before the House next.

Kimilili MP Didmus Barasa, who announced his intention to move the motion on Thursday, said he had collected 242 signatured from lawmakers in support of the bid.

Should the motion find its way to the National Assembly, Barasa, an ally of President William Ruto, will require 233 votes to pass.

“I am the sponsor of the impeachment motion against the Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua and so far, I have received 242 signatures and an additional six MPs were awaiting to append their signatures,” he told Capital News on phone.

Article 150 of the Constitution dictates grounds for impeaching a Deputy President as gross violation of the Constitution, suspicion for committing a crime and gross misconduct.

Cracks between President Ruto and his deputy has been widening by the day with the impeachment motion marking the latest escalation after Gachagua called out the Head of State in a televised interview on September 20.

Lobbying efforts

Intense lobbying has been ongoing in the corridors of Parliament by factions within the ruling coalition as both political camps seek to sway the tide their way in the ongoing political squabbles.

“I will prosecute the impeachment motion on the floor of the house and by close of business today I will be presenting the signatures to the office of the speaker,” Barasa said.

“Its upon the speaker to consider the motion next week and make communication of having received the impeachment motion after which I will do what I do best by prosecuting the motion on the floor of the house,” he added.

Lawmakers forming the western region caucus held a Kamkunji Thursday afternoon to deliberate the way forward in talks that reached consensus on Gachagua’s ouster.

A source suggested plans to table the motion as soon as October 1.

“That one (impeachment) we have agreed is sealed but we now await for the impeachment motion to be tabled before the House next week,” an MP who sought anonymity said.

Article 145 states that a member of the National Assembly may move to impeach the Deputy President if at least one-third of the members support the motion.

Upon approval fro tabling, the mover requires 233 MPs for the motion to move to the Senate for consideration.

The Speaker of the National Assembly is requred to notify the Speaker of the Senate which will then convene within seven days.

In considering the motion, the Senate may form an eleven-member special committee to investigate the allegations.

After granting the Deputy President audience, the committee will transmit its recommendations to the Senate within ten days where its report will require a two-thirds backing for the impeachment to stand.

