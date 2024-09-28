Connect with us

Immigration Department mulls relocation to end tainted Nyayo House image

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 28 — The government could relocate the Directorate of Immigration from Nyayo House is part of an effort to renew the agency’s tainted reputation.

Immigration Principal Secretary Prof Julius Bitok revealed the history and the ills that have traditionally been associated with Nyayo House are not something they are proud of.

He revealed relocating the agency’s headquarters to a more convenient location will signify a commitment to do things differently.

“The history and the ills that have traditionally [been] associated with Nyayo House is not something we are proud of. We are having conversations on whether we need to move out to signify a commitment to do things differently.”

Govt to deploy 300 more Immigration Officers to bolster border surveillance

The PS appealed to applicants who have yet to collect over 90,000 passports to do so to decongest storage space.

Director General of Immigration, Evelyn Cheluget, said the training curriculum sought to develop versatile officers who appreciate the link between immigration and national security.

