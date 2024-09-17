ILRI, University of Edinburgh Propose Use Of Spatial Modelling, Community Surveys For Feed Inventory

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIVASHA, Kenya, Sep 17 – An ambitious and cost-effective proposal by the Nairobi-based International Livestock Research Institute (ILRI) and its partner the University of Edinburgh could see the continent adopt a common African approach to livestock feed inventory and feed balance assessment.

The proposal seeks to harmonize the livestock feed inventory and feed balance assessment strategy from African countries- which are often hard hit by pandemics and climate change-related changes, exposing millions of livestock keepers to a myriad of challenges, including malnutrition.

Prof Isabelle Baltenweck, Program Leader of People, Policies and Institutions at ILRI said their proposed methodology entails using satellite images and community surveys, to collect data.

Having a common methodology at the continental level would mean comparable feed balances across countries and the possibility for cross-country collaboration.

Her sentiments were echoed by John Mutua, Geospatial expert and PhD candidate at the University of Edinburgh and a PhD fellow at the Jameel Observatory for Food Security Early Action.

“Satellite images provide the unique ability to study large geographical areas, offering consistent data that enhances the replicability and reproducibility of scientific research across diverse landscapes,” Mutua said.

The proposal currently in discussion and set to be reviewed at a continental workshop being hosted in Naivasha, Kenya, is expected to strengthen the continent’s ability to address livestock challenges and bolster food security.

“In the past, we spent a lot of time and resources doing expensive surveys, but with this new approach we can pick up a lot of data from satellites,” Prof. Baltenweck said.

“Satellite images will cover everything, unlike a survey that only covers a few areas.”

ILRI Feed Scientist Prof Alan Duncan said that harmonized feed assessment approaches across AU-IBAR countries would help in policy formulation and feed development planning.

ILRI experts are set to outline the strategy during the five-day National Feed Inventory Landscaping and Capacity Building Workshop, which has been organized under the Resilient African Feed and Fodder Systems Project (RAFFs).

The RAFFs Project is implemented by the African Union’s Inter-African Bureau for Animal Resources (AU-IBAR).

The workshop has brought together experts and high-level delegates from across Africa, including representatives from Kenya, Uganda, Zimbabwe, Somalia, Nigeria, and Cameroon.

The Resilient African Feed and Fodder Systems Project, led by AU-IBAR, aims to improve the resilience and productivity of feed and fodder systems across Africa.

Dr Sarah Ossiya is the RAFFS Project lead and is leading the ongoing deliberations at the workshop.

AU-IBAR, a specialized technical office of the African Union, is committed to supporting the development of livestock and animal resources to enhance food security and livelihoods across the continent.

The workshop is part of a larger initiative to address feed inventory challenges, explore best practices, and build capacity among stakeholders involved in feed and fodder systems.

Experts at the workshop pointed out that the demand for livestock feed is expected to rise as the global population grows.

As a result, they said assessing feed availability at local, regional, and national levels is crucial for effective decision-making.

