Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

NATIONAL NEWS

IG Kanja assumes office at investiture ceremony

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 19 – President William Ruto presided over the investiture ceremony of Douglas Kanja, who was officially promoted to Inspector General (IG) of the National Police Service (NPS)Friday.

The event took place at State House, Nairobi.

The ceremony commenced with the installation of shoulder badges, symbolizing the authority and responsibility that accompany the office of the IG.
These badges represent the IG’s critical role as the leader of the police service, entrusted with maintaining law and order, ensuring public safety, and enforcing the law impartially.

Kanja was then presented with the ceremonial cap, which embodies the dignity of the rank and the solemnity of the office.

The cap also reflects the heritage of law enforcement and underscores the police service’s responsibility to protect all citizens.

Kanja was then handed the baton, commonly referred to as a swagger cane.

The baton symbolizes leadership, authority, and the IG’s responsibility to uphold discipline within the force while ensuring the safety of the public.

The newly appointed IG also received a copy of the Constitution, representing the foundation of law enforcement principles.

This gesture signifies the IG’s commitment to upholding the rule of law, protecting constitutional rights, and ensuring justice for all.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Additionally, Kanja was entrusted with the flag of the National Police Service, symbolizing unity, allegiance to the nation, and his dedication to serving the country with integrity, professionalism, and a commitment to the welfare of its citizens.

Kanja now becomes Kenya’s fifth Inspector General.

The ceremony was attended by Interior Cabinet Secretary Kithure Kindiki, Deputy Inspector General of Kenya Police Eliud Lagat, Deputy Inspector General of the Administration Police Service Gilbert Masengeli, and other dignitaries.

About The Author

BRUHAN MAKONG

Bruhan Makong reports on security, human rights, and global affairs. He is passionate about uncovering the truth, amplifying the voices often drowned in silence, and holding those in power to account.

See author's posts

In this article:,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

kkkk

More on Capital News

NATIONAL NEWS

Lamu County is being secured against terror attacks: DP Gachagua

LAMU, Kenya, Sep 19 – Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has pledged that the Government will continue enhancing security in Lamu County to avert terror...

50 mins ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Panya route, kitu kidogo join Oxford English Dictionary

The latest update includes more than 600 new words, phrases, and senses.

1 hour ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Kenya Railways unveils Sh2.4bn MV Uhuru II vessel

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 19 — Kenya Railways has unveiled the Sh2.4 billion MV Uhuru II vessel in a bid to improve regional trade. A...

2 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Pilot, student injured after aircraft crashed in Nairobi National Park

The incident which occurred shortly after noon saw the plane go down within the park's boundaries.

2 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Masengeli says ready to appear before court as 7-day grace period lapses

His lawyers Cecil Miller and Steve Ogolla informed justice Chacha Mwita that he was able to appear before court between 12pm and 2pm.

2 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Douglas Kanja sworn in as NPS Inspector General

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 19 – Douglas Kanja has been sworn in as the Inspector General of the National Police Service. The swearing in ceremony...

4 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Divisions Rock Mt Kenya over Kindiki Endorsement

EMBU, Kenya, Sep 19 – Divisions continue to emerge in Mt. Kenya Region over endorsement of Interior Cabinet Secretary Kithure Kindiki as the Region’s...

5 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

MPs probe Sh29.8mn Moi University gate in details unearthed by audit report

NAIROBI, Kenya Sep 18 – Details disclosed before the National Assembly’s Public Investments Committee on Education have revealed how Moi University spent a whooping...

9 hours ago