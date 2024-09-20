Ichung’wah warns of ‘civilian coup’ resurgence in latest war with Gachagua

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya Sep 20 – In what appears to be an escalation of political tension in the country, leaders within the ruling United Democratic Alliance (UDA) continued their infighting on Friday.

The flare-ups, driven by supremacy battles in the populous Mt. Kenya region, are intensifying as the country moves closer to the next General Election in three years.

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua is seen as the central figure in the unfolding drama, with National Assembly Majority Leader Kimani Ichung’wah and other dissenting leaders opposing his leadership style.

While Gachagua rallied in Nairobi, drawing crowds in city markets, he challenged his opponents to confront him directly rather than plotting against him behind his back.

“Quit plotting in secret and confront me directly. I was elected by the people, and I’m here to stay,” Gachagua said, addressing the threat of impeachment from some Members of Parliament.

Ichung’wah, never one to shy away from opposing Gachagua, moments after his rallies, referenced the infamous invasion of Parliament during the youth-led Generation Z protests on June 25, 2024.

In a thinly veiled remark aimed at Gachagua and his allies, the Kikuyu MP questioned whether they were regrouping to incite violence in the country.

“While I was away…. The OWNERS, FINANCIERS, and EXECUTORS of the 25th June attempted civilian coup have regrouped,” Ichung’wah took to X.

During the peak of protests demanding better governance and accountability, five associates of Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua were interrogated by detectives regarding their involvement in the unrest that swept the nation.

Gachagua’s allies claimed the questioning was a state tactic to intimidate them into withdrawing support for the Deputy President.

While Gachagua remained silent on the issue, his supporters were vocal about their belief that the government aimed to undermine him.

Ichung’wah convinced that Gachagua may have played a role in the chaos to discredit President William Ruto and his administration, asserted that the “treasonous criminals” were out to disrupt again.

“If you were looking for the TREASONOUS criminals who infiltrated the otherwise peaceful and legit demos, look no further! Are they planning a new round of violence? Can’t place it far from them.”

In unrestrained rallies across Nairobi, Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua asserted that government forces were sent to intimidate him, but he pledged to stand firm.

Facing accusations of promoting tribal politics, Gachagua has found himself isolated by some leaders from his home region, who have rejected him as their political leader.

