Ichung’wah blames Gachagua for sabotaging Mt. Kenya agri-reforms

NAIROBI, Kenya Sep 9 – The power struggle among Mt. Kenya leaders is escalating, with National Assembly Majority Leader Kimani Ichung’wah launching a fresh attack on Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua, whom he accuses of undermining regional development.

Ichung’wah indirectly accused Gachagua and his allies of sabotaging key reforms in the tea, coffee, and milk sectors, suggesting their actions aimed to discredit President William Ruto’s administration.

The accusations follow Ichung’wah’s discovery of irregularities in the auctioning processes for tea and coffee.

Gachagua has been at the forefront of implementing reforms outlined in President Ruto’s Executive Order No. 1 of January 2023.

The executive order tasked Gachagua with overseeing the Coffee Sub-Sector Reforms Implementation Standing Committee, a role that has become increasingly contentious.

“We are now facing a situation where coffee can’t be sold unless this individual gets three shillings per kilo, and our tea must be funneled through his brokerage firm. This corruption is stalling the reform processes and hurting the very farmers we are trying to support,” Ichung’wah alleged.

Adding to the turmoil is the stalled Coffee Bill 2024, which Ichungwah has championed in the National Assembly.

The Bill, aimed at streamlining the coffee sector, has been delayed as the Agriculture Committee awaits crucial input from Gachagua’s office.

Committee Chair John Mutunga sent a reminder in June 2024, following an earlier request from the National Assembly Clerk, warning that the committee may proceed with its report without the Deputy President’s input if the delay continues.

The ongoing power struggle has sparked concerns about the unity of the Kenya Kwanza coalition.

Ichung’wah has also criticized the handling of funds allocated to the New Kenya Cooperative Creameries (New KCC), which has seen over two billion shillings invested over the past two years.

Despite promises of fair payments, many dairy farmers are reportedly receiving between Sh30 and Sh36 per liter, far below the Sh50 minimum the President assured.

Ichung’wah attributed this discrepancy to corruption and mismanagement at New KCC, alleging that much of the invested money had been embezzled.

“We are demanding fair prices for our coffee, tea, and milk sectors to ensure profitability but instead of addressing these issues, we are being told that these concerns are unimportant. We will not engage in efforts to blackmail the President for selfish reasons. If the goal is true development, we are ready to unite around that agenda,” he said.

Allies of the Deputy President have since hinted at the possibility of a government walkout, echoing past defections from the Jubilee government.

Embakasi Central MP Benjamin Mejadonk Gathiru voiced these frustrations, suggesting a possible shift away from the current administration.

“People left the Jubilee government in the past, and I see us taking the same direction because I don’t believe this is the government I voted for,” Gathiru declared.

