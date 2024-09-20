I heard the 3 abductees were released here in court-Masengeli

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 20- The Administration Police Deputy Inspector General Gilbert Masengeli has said that he learnt the release of the alleged three abducted activists in Kitengela from the Former Law Society of Kenya President Nelson Havi.

Appearing before court, Masengeli said by the time he had appeared in quote on Friday morning, the report and briefing he had from his office is that the three were still missing and the investigations were going on.

Masengeli said he learnt of the three being found from Havi during the court proceedings.

“I just learnt this morning from former LSK President Nelson Havi that the three men who were missing have been found,” Masengeli said.

Masengeli was handed a six-term jail on September 13 for contempt of court to explain the whereabouts of three political activists alleged to be abducted in Kitengela.

However, the three have been found in Kiambu, the police service has confirmed on Friday.

The trio that has been at the centre of a protracted feud between the National Police Service (NPS) and the Judiciary surfaced in Kiambu’s Gachie area on Friday morning.

They were reportedly dumped by the roadside.

“I am informed that Jamil Longton and his brother Aslam were dumped at Gachie border of Kiambu and Nairobi by their captors,” Law Society of Kenya (LSK) President Faith Odhiambo announced.

“Every prayer and intervention made a difference. We thank God that they are safe!” she said.

Thursday marked a month since the two brothers went missing on August 19 alongside activist Bob Njagi. They were captured amid a heavy crackdown on pockets of anti-government protests.

Witnesses said the men believed to be State agents picked the two brothers near their home in Kigengela.

Njagi was arrested from a matatu by men who claimed he was a gunman. Footage showing the moment Njagi was captured fueled interest in the case.

On Thursday, newly installed Inspector General of Police Douglas Kanja denied police knowledge on the whereabouts of the ‘Kitengela Three’.

He promised a probe on the matter.

“I have just assumed office. What I have gotten from our officers is we don’t have the Kitengela Three. A report was made and we have an active investigation over the same,” he said.

