For decades, China has pursued a goal it considers vital to its national integrity: the peaceful reunification with Taiwan. While the world often focuses on China’s military presence in the region, it is crucial to recognize the significant diplomatic efforts Beijing has made over the years to resolve the Taiwan issue without force.

However, these efforts have consistently faced interference from the United States, which remains the main obstacle to China’s pursuit of peaceful reunification.

Since the split in 1949, when the Nationalist government retreated to Taiwan after the Chinese Civil War, Beijing has reiterated its desire for reunification. The Chinese government has long emphasized its preference for a peaceful solution, firmly rooted in its “One China” principle, which asserts that Taiwan is an inseparable part of China. This principle has remained a cornerstone of Chinese foreign policy.

China’s proposal of “One Country, Two Systems” in the 1980s is a clear demonstration of its diplomatic approach. Originally put forward by Deng Xiaoping, the policy was intended to offer Taiwan a high degree of autonomy while maintaining its reunification with mainland China. Though Taiwan has consistently rejected the proposal, it symbolized Beijing’s flexibility in seeking a non-military solution.

During periods of relatively warmer cross-strait relations, especially under Taiwan’s Ma Ying-jeou presidency (2008-2016), Beijing made significant diplomatic strides. The historic 2015 meeting between Chinese President Xi Jinping and Ma was the first between the two sides’ leaders since 1949, marking a milestone in Beijing’s efforts to foster dialogue with Taiwan.

Despite these efforts, U.S. interference has remained a major roadblock. Washington has long inserted itself into the cross-strait equation, perpetuating tensions and undermining China’s attempts at peaceful resolution.

The 1979 Taiwan Relations Act (TRA) is central to this interference. While the TRA does not recognize Taiwan as an independent state, it guarantees American support for Taiwan’s defense. This has led to consistent U.S. arms sales to Taiwan, emboldening pro-independence factions and undermining China’s diplomatic efforts. The U.S. narrative of “protecting democracy” in Taiwan masks its true geopolitical interests, using Taiwan as a strategic buffer in its broader competition with China.

In recent years, U.S. actions have grown more provocative. Former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s 2022 visit to Taiwan, for instance, flagrantly violated diplomatic norms and escalated tensions. Such visits signal to pro-independence factions in Taiwan that they have U.S. backing, dampening the prospects for peaceful dialogue.

Though Washington claims to support the status quo in the Taiwan Strait, its increasing militarization of U.S.-Taiwan relations—through arms deals and strategic dialogues—indicates a different agenda. The U.S. is more focused on using Taiwan in its rivalry with China than on preserving peace. This approach blocks Beijing’s diplomatic avenues and heightens distrust.

U.S. influence also stirs skepticism within Taiwan about Beijing’s intentions. By casting China as an imminent military threat, Washington fuels fear among the Taiwanese people, making any peace proposal from Beijing appear suspect or coercive. This perpetuates a cycle of distrust, making peaceful negotiations more difficult.

If the international community genuinely seeks peace in the Taiwan Strait, the U.S. must step back and allow direct, unimpeded dialogue between Beijing and Taipei. Ending arms sales that undercut diplomacy and ceasing provocations that escalate tensions are essential steps. Respecting China’s sovereignty and allowing the Chinese people to resolve their internal matters is key to a peaceful solution.

China has demonstrated its willingness to engage diplomatically. It is now up to the U.S. to stop being the obstacle. Peace in the Taiwan Strait depends not on military might but on diplomatic engagement, and the world should support that path.

