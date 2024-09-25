How 51,000 new students risk missing exams in fund model

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 25 – Fifty percent of learners admitted and placed in universities might not complete their education due to non remittance of fees as a result of wrong classifications in the funding model.

MPs were told 124,364 students who reported to universities, those who paid for their household contribution admission are only 75 000 representing 60 percent, leaving behind 49 000 who are yet to pay and another 2, 628 had not applied for funding as at the time of admission.

“We have also instructed all public universities to admit placed students without requiring them to pay their household contributions. As at 20th September 2024, a total of 124, 364 students, out of the 138, 535 students that were placed, had reported to their respective universities,” Education Cabinet Secretary Julius Ogamba said.

“This means that 2,628 students had not applied for funding as at the time of admission, the number of students who have paid their household contribution (fees) stands at 75,000 (60 percent),” he stated.

Ogamba is expected to issue a circular to universities ordering them to allow the affected to learners to sit for exams following complains that students have been denied opportunity to sit for exams.

“No student is supposed to be denied a chance to do exams because we are currently addressing this matter. As you have directed, we will issue that directive asking the university to do just like we did with the admission when we asked them to allow admission of all learners,” he said.

Ogamba who had appeared before the committee on education chaired by Tindert MP Julias Melly said that in the 2024/2025 cycle, they have only received 11, 132 appeals which will be concluded in December.

The Education Cabinet Secretary claimed that the appeal arose because most applicants rely on cybercafe attendants to make applications for them resulting to the provision of inaccurate information.

The inaccuracy of the categorization of the students in various bands is because of a number of challenges including internet changes, computer literacy and the lack of knowledge about the process.

“It was observed that this structure was not elaborate enough to reflect the diverse financial realities of Kenyans households, especially those in the middle-income categories,” he said.

MPs decried that parents were struggling to pay fees due to wrong classification as they have been placed in the wrong bands.

“This MTIs you are using are not giving us the right answers. We have had six meetings with the PS and those in this sector where they have taken us through the various variables and validators but we have not gotten any answers,” Melly posed.

“What are you doing to ensure that you give us the right MTI that can give the right date?”

Nyamira Woman Representative Jerusha Momanyi questioned why the funding model was being forced on students yet it was not working.

“The concerns received from students is that you are not ready to deal with this model and are forcing the funding model down their throats. What are you doing as a ministry to correct this?” Momanyi queried.

