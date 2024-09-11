Househelp charged over the abduction of a 2-year-old boy

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 11 — A househelp accused of abducting a child under her care at the Department of Defense (DoD) staff quarters in Nairobi’s Kilimani has been charged in court.

Faith Omonya, 23, appeared before Kibera Chief Magistrate Anne Mwangi on Tuesday, where she pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The accussed abducted the minor codenamed FK on September 3 after she fled from her employer’s home while the child’s mother was at work, police said.

The child’s mother, Fedilia Atyang, a medical worker at the Ministry of Defense, had left her son in Omonya’s care but received a call from a neighbour at 5pm alerting her of an unattended older daughter who had returned from school.

Atyang said she had contacted the househelp at 11am of the day of her disapperarance. The househelp had assured Atyang that her son was doing well and that she had fed him.

Atyang however returned home at 5pm to find the househelp missing and her older daughter unattended to as alluded to by the neighbour.

The suspect had picked all her bellongings and switched off her phone according to a report filed at Kilimani Police Station.

A police investigation uncovered that the suspect had travelled to her rural home in Lukhakha, Bungoma, where she arrived with a child from Nairobi.

The police also traced the child who matched the description of the missing boy and reunited him with his mother.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

The court granted the suspect a Sh200,000 bond with a requirement to present a contact person.

The presiding magistrate sloted the case for mention on September 16 when the court will consider a probation report.

About The Author