High profile politicians among those to be prosecuted over GenZ protests

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 26 – High profile individuals including politicians who sponsored Gen Z protests will soon be prosecuted, Interior Cabinet Secretary Kithure Kindiki now says.

The Interior Cabinet Secretary said the Director of Criminal Investigation will soon charge the individual who sponsored the protest aimed to overthrow government.

“I am informed by DCI that high-level prosecutions will be prosecuted anytime from now, including political leaders who financed protests; and we have evidence, they financed people to loot shops, to kill Kenyans, expose them to danger,” CS Kindiki said.

CS Kindiki affirmed that no stone will be left unturned in prosecuting the criminal involved in the mayhem that occurred in June and July this year.

“And that’s why I’ve said this job is a very unpopular job. We will do it. We are going to prosecute high-level people who assisted criminals to harm other people, to destroy infrastructure and they have even made an attempt to actually bring down such a serious institution like Parliament to the people of Kenya,” Kindiki said.

Several MPs allied to Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua have been accused of sponsoring violent protests during the recent Gen Z demonstrations, which began as peaceful but later turned chaotic.

Investigations led by the Directorate of Criminal Investigations revealed that these protests were allegedly financed by individuals connected to Gachagua.

Key MPs implicated include Benjamin Gathiru (Embakasi Central) and James Mwangi Gakuya (Embakasi North), alongside several former MPs.

These individuals allegedly attended meetings where the protests were orchestrated, and are now facing potential charges for conspiracy to commit a felony, incitement, and money laundering.

The protests, primarily driven by opposition to proposed tax hikes and the high cost of living, resulted in significant violence, looting, and deaths.

The Deputy President has however, denies the accusations, calling them a politically motivated attempt to undermine him​.

