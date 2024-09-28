Healthcare ICT firm Smart Applications roots for digital solutions to promote UHC

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 28 — Smart Applications International, a healthcare ICT solutions provider, has emphasized the need for healthcare players to adopt digital health solutions as a foundation for achieving universal healthcare.

The tech firm, which recently hosted the Kenya Medical Services Providers Webinar, highlighted that technology is pivotal in transforming the nation’s healthcare sector in line with the government’s Digital Transformation Agenda.

The event, held in Nairobi, attracted over 1,600 participants and representatives from 900 hospitals nationwide. It showcased a comprehensive range of healthcare technology solutions aimed at streamlining digitalization in the industry.

Harrison Muiru, Group Managing Director of Smart Applications International, noted that their solutions have significantly enhanced operational efficiency, patient satisfaction, and service delivery across the healthcare value chain on the continent.

“Your presence at this webinar and the value we mutually deliver in healthcare fuel our journey built on collaboration, customer service, innovation, and excellence,” said Muiru.

Esther Macharia, Head of Hospital Operations at Smart Applications International, reiterated the firm’s commitment to improving Kenya’s healthcare system.

“Together, we can drive innovation and share insights that inspire positive change. We look forward to continuing our partnerships to ensure a healthier future for all,” she stated.

While the government has made notable strides in improving healthcare access and outcomes, many Kenyans still face barriers such as long wait times, limited availability of specialists, slow settlement periods from payers, and inefficient systems.

“These challenges present an opportunity for technological solutions to play a pivotal role in driving the next phase of healthcare transformation. By streamlining operations, enhancing patient satisfaction, and optimizing service delivery, Smart is empowering healthcare providers to overcome inefficiencies and improve the overall patient experience,” added Muiru.

The webinar provided a platform for healthcare providers to exchange knowledge and feedback, helping to shape the path toward a better healthcare experience for patients, billers, credit controllers, administrators, and payers.

