Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Tourism Cabinet Secretary Rebecca Miano said the unveiling of the Western Circuit in Kisumu is part of the government’s strategy to market tourism destinations/CoG

NATIONAL NEWS

Govt unveils western tourism circuit as part of renewal efforts

Tourism Cabinet Secretary said the country must position itself to offer the current demands in the tourism industry.

Published

KISUMU, Kenya, Sep 28 — The Ministry of Tourism and Wildlife has unveiled the first of nine planned tourism circuits as part of efforts to reenergize the sector.

Tourism Cabinet Secretary Rebecca Miano said the unveiling of the Western Circuit in Kisumu is part of the government’s strategy to market tourism destinations.

She said the circuits spread across the country seek to revitalize the industry, which is one of the country’s key earners.

Other circuits include Coastal, Nairobi, Central Kenya, Northern, Southern, North Rift, Eastern and South Rift.

“I want to commit here that I will personally unveil the rest of the circuits one after the other,” said Miano.

The Cabinet Secretary said the country must position itself to offer the current demands in the tourism industry.

Miano said each circuit offers different niches, which attracts both local and international tourists.

“Our country is rich in many diversities and the circuits will showcase eco-tourism, sports, culture amongst others to our visitors,” she said.

She further called upon Kenyans not to see tourists as those coming from outside the country but embrace local tourism to travel and learn different cultures across the country.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

‘Tourism and Peace’

The CS spoke on Friday as the curtains fell for the United Nations World Tourism Day and Kenya Tourism Week celebrations at the Jaramogi Oginga Odinga Sports Ground.

Miano said the unveiling of the circuits will help Kenyans to learn about the hidden gems that are potentially viable to boost revenues for both the county and national governments.

The week-long celebrations, the CS said, exemplify the role tourism plays in connecting peace.

Themed “Tourism and Peace”, Miano termed the event timely to advancing the cause of peace.

She further called for more investments in the targeted marketing campaigns to promote the remining tourism circuits the ministry is working to unveiled.

Miano also announced a planned photo contest, where Kenyans, mostly youths, will participate in a competition.

“I invite Kenyans to participate in the photography contests initiated by the Kenya Tourism Board and to share the best of tourists in images from their respective locations,” she said.

About The Author

OJWANG JOE

See author's posts

In this article:, , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

kkkk

More on Capital News

Fifth Estate

Role of private sector in developing Kenya’s niche tourism

By Rebecca Miano Though better known for her iconic safaris and exquisite beach experiences, Kenya has huge untapped niche tourism potential awaiting exploration. Niche...

September 15, 2024

NATIONAL NEWS

President Ruto nominates ex-AG Muturi to Public Service Cabinet slot

former Roads CS Kipchumba Murkomen made a comeback into the Ruto administration as Cabinet nominee for Sports while his ex-Tourism counterpart Alfred Mutua was...

July 24, 2024

County News

Govt Initiates Talks for County Aggregation and Industrial Parks

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 5 – The government has begun consultations with the Council of Governors to facilitate the operationalization of County Aggregation and Industrial...

June 5, 2024

NATIONAL NEWS

Govt to invest in strong intellectual property enforcement to protect public from counterfeit goods

NAIROBI, Kenya Jun 5 – Key stakeholders, policymakers, and industry leaders have emphasized the critical role of Intellectual Property Protection in ensuring consumer safety...

June 5, 2024

NATIONAL NEWS

Miano leads Kenya’s delegation to MC13 Abu Dhabi conference on trade policies

Miano will also participate in Ministerial conversations on Trade and Sustainable Development, including Trade and Industrial Policy and Policy Space for Industrial Development and...

February 25, 2024

Kenya

Kenya woos Japanese investors with promise of good returns

NAIROBI, Kenya Feb 8 – Kenya has rallied Japanese investors to invest in the East African nation, assuring them of a conducive business environment....

February 8, 2024

NATIONAL NEWS

Kenya, US to forge stronger ties in trade partnership

NAIROBI, Kenya Jan 29 – Kenya and the United States on Monday underscored their mutual dedication to strengthening bilateral trade and investment. The focus...

January 29, 2024

Kenya

Kenya unveils Action Committee to boost investment climate

NAIROBI, Kenya Jan 26 –  The Ministry of Investment, Trade, and Industry on Friday unveiled the Business Reforms Action Plan Development Committee that will...

January 26, 2024