Govt unveils western tourism circuit as part of renewal efforts

0 SHARES Share Tweet

KISUMU, Kenya, Sep 28 — The Ministry of Tourism and Wildlife has unveiled the first of nine planned tourism circuits as part of efforts to reenergize the sector.

Tourism Cabinet Secretary Rebecca Miano said the unveiling of the Western Circuit in Kisumu is part of the government’s strategy to market tourism destinations.

She said the circuits spread across the country seek to revitalize the industry, which is one of the country’s key earners.

Other circuits include Coastal, Nairobi, Central Kenya, Northern, Southern, North Rift, Eastern and South Rift.

“I want to commit here that I will personally unveil the rest of the circuits one after the other,” said Miano.

The Cabinet Secretary said the country must position itself to offer the current demands in the tourism industry.

Miano said each circuit offers different niches, which attracts both local and international tourists.

“Our country is rich in many diversities and the circuits will showcase eco-tourism, sports, culture amongst others to our visitors,” she said.

She further called upon Kenyans not to see tourists as those coming from outside the country but embrace local tourism to travel and learn different cultures across the country.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

‘Tourism and Peace’

The CS spoke on Friday as the curtains fell for the United Nations World Tourism Day and Kenya Tourism Week celebrations at the Jaramogi Oginga Odinga Sports Ground.

Miano said the unveiling of the circuits will help Kenyans to learn about the hidden gems that are potentially viable to boost revenues for both the county and national governments.

The week-long celebrations, the CS said, exemplify the role tourism plays in connecting peace.

Themed “Tourism and Peace”, Miano termed the event timely to advancing the cause of peace.

She further called for more investments in the targeted marketing campaigns to promote the remining tourism circuits the ministry is working to unveiled.

Miano also announced a planned photo contest, where Kenyans, mostly youths, will participate in a competition.

“I invite Kenyans to participate in the photography contests initiated by the Kenya Tourism Board and to share the best of tourists in images from their respective locations,” she said.

About The Author