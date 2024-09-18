Govt to spend Sh106bn to implement Maraga taskforce reforms

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya Sep 18 – The government will spend Sh106 billion to implement various reforms recommended by the David Maraga led taskforce on terms and conditions of service for the National Police Service, Prisons and National Youth Service.

Speaking during the launch of the comprehensive strategic framework that will guide the implementation of the report President William Ruto noted that the government will however face tough financial consequences if the reforms are fully implemented.

“We appreciate the considerable financial implications of the full implementation of the changes prescribed by the Maraga taskforce. It is estimated that it will cost Sh 106 billion to fully actualize these recommendations,” he revealed.

President Ruto stated that Sh22 billion will be used to finance improvement in compensation package for officers, Sh45 billion for modernization of the services while Sh37 billion shall be channeled into the welfare reforms.

He said the funds will be financed by the exchequer together with other partners to overhaul the crucial government institutions.

The president assured that all relevant laws shall be revised to align with all the necessary reforms needed to improve the sector.

“The Kenya correctional services bill and the National Forensic science laboratory services bill will provide the necessary legal structures to support the changes that have been proposed. We will be implementing this to modernize the security services and propel them to the highest standards of policing and best practices,” he said.

Ruto directed institutional arrangements needed for the implementations of the reforms to be spearheaded by all relevant Ministries State departments and Agencies (MDAs).

He also ordered that the development of policies and legislative reforms processes be inclusive.

“The provision for public participation in our constitution demands that the public be involved in how they want to see the services whether it is the police service or the correctional services in the next form,” he stated.

In its finding the Maraga led taskforce identified various challenges facing the sector including rampant corruption, weak policies, under funding, poor working conditions and low pay for the officers after presenting the report to President Ruto in November 2023.

The other challenges also revealed in the report were obsolete policies and outdated practices, weak leadership, numerous forms of gross malpractices and poor human capital development.

