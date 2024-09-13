Connect with us

Government Spokesperson Isaac Mwaura/FILE

NATIONAL NEWS

Govt revenue up to Sh10.9bn monthly in 2024 from Sh1.45bn in 2022

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 13 — Government revenue has soared to Sh10.9 billion per month in 2024, up from Sh1.45 billion in 2022, government spokesperson Isaac Mwaura has revealed.

According to Mwaura, the scaleup which translates to a 62 percent increase is attributable to the onboarding of all government services on the e-citizen platform.

”Digitization of government services on the eCitizen platform has grown by an astonishing 5,859%, with 20,855 services now available compared to 350 in 2022. This expansion has significantly boosted revenue collection, with monthly revenues rising by 652% from Ksh.1.45 billion in 2022 to Ksh.10.9 billion in 2024,” Mwaura said.

He added that the success of these initiatives reflects Kenya’s growing commitment to digital transformation.

In August last year, Cabinet directed ministries and all government agencies to close non-designated payment platforms and only use e-Citizen with Paybill 222222 for all transactions.

In a letter to all Principal Secretaries and Accounting Officers, Secretary to the Cabinet Mercy Wanjau ordered the completion of the migration by August 8, 2023.

Government subsequently extended the deadline to December 31.

The government, through Treasury Cabinet Secretary Njunguna Ndung’u, gazetted the e-Citizen portal in December 2022 as the official government digital payments platform.

The program seeks to increase revenue collection, minimize the cost of collection, and enhance service delivery.

It ensures that citizens, non-citizens, and business entities can access government services online and make payments electronically.

